$2.1 million awarded

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Thursday $2,140,321 in federal funding for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP) in Martinsville.

Monies from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology will go to MEP, also known as GENEDGE Alliance, in Martinsville, to help better support small and medium-sized manufacturing companies across Virginia, a joint release from Warner and Kaine’s offices stated.

The Alliance supports expansion, growing the manufacturing industry, using high-tech solutions, optimizing their facilities, boosting efficiency and training and mentoring workers, the release said.

“The pandemic and war in Ukraine have underscored the importance of supporting domestic manufacturing. We’re excited to announce this funding, which will grow Virginia’s manufacturing industry,” the Senators said in the release. “This investment will help ensure small and medium-sized manufacturers have the resources they need.”

In FY2021, the MEP National Network leveraged each dollar received in federal funding into $26.20 in new sales growth, the release said.

GENEDGE is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

