Virginia has received $67.4 million in initial opioid settlement money and of that amount, $83,075 is expected to come to the city of Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick.

The initial payment is part of the approximately $99.3 million the Commonwealth will receive over nine years from the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company.

“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares in a release from his office. “This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent and treat addiction.”

The opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents them from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids, the release states.

Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmericsourceBergen. To date, Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements, the release states.

A spreadsheet provided by Miyares’ office shows the first distributors payment to Patrick County was $13,378, with Martinsville receiving $20,088 and Henry County getting $49,609.

From the second distributors payment, the numbers increase to $14,060 for Patrick County, $21,111 for Martinsville and $52,137 for Henry County.

The amount of this first payment from Janssen Pharmaceutica, whose parent company is Johnson & Johnson, is projected to be $53,559 for Patrick County, $80,420 for Martinsville and $198,609 for Henry County.

When the final J&J payment is made, Patrick County is expected to receive $71,981, Martinsville will get $108,081 and Henry County is to receive $266,921.

Overall, the amount to be received from the other distributors involved in the settlement will be $313,168 for Patrick County, $470,228 for Martinsville and $1,161,292 for Henry County.

Projected totals from both settlements show Patrick County receiving $385,149, Martinsville getting $578,309 and Henry County with $1,428,213, totaling about $2.4 million regionally.

The total payouts for both settlements to the state will be approximately $532.9 million, the release states.

The localities either have or are adopting recommended resolutions approving their participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims.

On Tuesday, Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council at a regular meeting that the city had already received about $120,000 in settlement money.

The day before, on Monday, the Patrick County Board of Supervisors learned at a regular meeting that they are expecting to receive their first settlement check this summer with the rest to “be paid over time.”

In 2015, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined clinicians prescribed to a Martinsville population of 13,500 people, almost 4,090 morphine milligram equivalents per person, while the national average was 640 milligram equivalents per person. The finding put Martinsville on the map as being the jurisdiction where more opioids were prescribed per person than any where in the United States.

The top 10 jurisdictions of opioid abuse in that 2015 report after Martinsville included Norton City and Galax in Virginia; Wyoming City in West Virginia; the communities of Campbell, Claiborne, Clay and Pickett in Tennessee; Walker County, Alabama; and Carbon, Utah.

The over-prescription of opioids that led a rise in addictions is considered a primary reason for the vulnerability of people for death due to overdoses today, the CDC states.