2 new cases of COVID-19 at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville

Officials at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, which had a long-running outbreak pending closure, had a setback last week with two new cases of COVID-19 involving residents.

A letter from administrator Bob Allen to employees and the families of residents on Thursday explained those new cases and said the individuals have been moved to Mulberry Creek’s COVID-19 isolation area.

The outbreak, which VDH first added to its database on Jan. 8, had accounted for 151 cases and 27 deaths as of Friday.

“We continue to promote social distancing inside and outside of work and encourage all citizens to practice social distancing due to the direct correlation between community spread and facility spread,” Allen wrote in the email.

Otherwise, the first daily report for showed only four new cases and one new hospitalization in the West Piedmont Health District. Franklin County had three of the new cases, and Patrick County had the other. Henry County had the only new hospitalization.

The health district has had as of 5 p.m. Saturday 11,417 cases, 770 hospitalizations and 314 deaths. Here’s how they break down: