2 Patrick County residents die of COVID-19 as cases trend back upward

A double dose of death from COVID-19 returned to Patrick County on Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the first two deaths in the county since April 22, despite steady increases in both new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks -- which have mimicked the variant-inspired trends across Virginia.

The deaths – now 45 in the county and 330 in the West Piedmont Health District -- were recorded as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could have occurred just about any time.

VDH goes through a sometimes lengthy verification process with death certificates and other reports before adding to its database. There were only eight deaths added statewide on Wednesday.

We also know little about cases and deaths other than what we can deduce from daily changes in the dashboards provided by VDH.

We can discover that these two deaths were both white women, one between the ages of 60 and 69 and the other between 70 and 79.

Of those 330 victims of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 75% have been at least 70 years old and white. There have been slightly more men (177) than women (153).