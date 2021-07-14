2 Patrick County residents die of COVID-19 as cases trend back upward

A double dose of death from COVID-19 returned to Patrick County on Wednesday morning.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the first two deaths in the county since April 22, despite steady increases in both new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks -- which have mimicked the variant-inspired trends across Virginia.
The deaths – now 45 in the county and 330 in the West Piedmont Health District -- were recorded as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could have occurred just about any time.
VDH goes through a sometimes lengthy verification process with death certificates and other reports before adding to its database. There were only eight deaths added statewide on Wednesday.
We also know little about cases and deaths other than what we can deduce from daily changes in the dashboards provided by VDH.
We can discover that these two deaths were both white women, one between the ages of 60 and 69 and the other between 70 and 79.
Of those 330 victims of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 75% have been at least 70 years old and white. There have been slightly more men (177) than women (153).
One thing we don’t know about these cases is if they were the result of the variants that have become dominant nationally in producing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly the delta strain that emerged from India.
The VDH tracks variants and publishes a data dashboard, but that only is updated on Fridays Last week there had been 50 cases in the district, with one death and 14 hospitalizations.
But none of them was caused by delta. All but two were alpha, the most prominent of the 3,000-plus variant-caused cases in Virginia.
VDH said more than a week ago that, although there were delta cases in four of the state’s five regions – which comprise multiple health districts each – there had been none in the West Piedmont Health District.
In a statement, forwarded by WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell, VDH said that it does not “have vaccination status to share on individual COVID-19 cases or deaths.”
The statement that “there has been one death caused by a variant of concern, specifically B 1.1.7, within the West Piedmont Health District (which contains Patrick County) as seen on the COVID-19 Variants of Concern dashboard.”
Vaccination rates
We also don’t know if either of these victims had been vaccinated. VDH has started to track that possibility.
But we do know that Patrick County has among the state's lowest vaccination rates, with 35% of residents having had at least one dose of vaccine and 31% being fully vaccinated.
Statewide 59.6% of residents have had at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 51.8% are fully vaccinated, with a second shot of those or one of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
If you look at adults, Patrick County’s rates climb to 41.6% and 36.9, which far trail the state’s 71.4% and 62.9%, respectively.
Cases trend up
Although there had been no recent deaths – and no reported new cases on Wednesday – Patrick County has been seeing an uptick, accounting for 26.5% of the new cases in the WPHD this month and 33% of the new hospitalizations.
The county’s 7-day rolling average is 8.1 cases per 100,000 population, nearly four times higher than the district's and state's averages.
There were three new cases reported in the health district -- one in Henry County and two in Franklin County -- but there were no new hospitalizations. The district’s 7-day rolling average of cases is at 4, with a rate of 2.9 per 100,000 population.
Statewide VDH’s data show a continued upswing in new cases, with 412 added as of Tuesday. The rolling average for 7 days is 288. On June 20 that average was 129.
Higher positivity
We also know that in the West Piedmont Health District community spread of COVID-19 no longer is under control.
The positivity rate for tests for the virus had spiked to 7.7% as of Wednesday. This reflects the percentage of all tests for the virus that turned up positive.
The CDC considers 5% the rate at which community spread of the virus is under control.
Perhaps more alarming is that on June 7 the positivity rate in WPHD was 1.1%.
Statewide positivity is under control, at 2.4%, and in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, which had been reporting higher rates than the WPHD, that rate is now 3.6%.
“As Dr. [Kerry] Gateley [the district’s medical director] stated last week, we are always concerned when the COVID numbers increase,” Bell said in a follow-up email. “Statistically, the vaccines designed for COVID are the single most effective way to avoid catching and spreading the virus and the most direct path to immunity in our community.
“We continue to work daily to encourage people in the district to get vaccinated. “
Comparative virus data
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,687
|377
|124
|21092
|18099
|41.70%
|Martinsville
|1,633
|170
|79
|6202
|5377
|49.40%
|Patrick County
|1,417
|119
|45
|6185
|5463
|35.10%
|Franklin County
|4,129
|200
|82
|23283
|21007
|41.50%
|West Piedmont total
|11,866
|866
|330
|7.70%
|56762
|49946
|41.37%
|Danville
|4,505
|315
|142
|17,599
|14,943
|43.90%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,670
|274
|83
|3.60%
|24,483
|21,703
|41.50%
|Virginia
|683,614
|30,900
|11,467
|2.40%
|5,086,702
|4,417,727
|59.60%
