2021: the year in review

Another year has come to a close and before 2022 gets too far along, we wanted to take time to go through the pages of 2021 and highlight the local stories that made an impression on us and on many readers that have told us so throughout the year.

This list of stories is in no way complete, nor is it in order of importance. Instead, we placed these stories in the order in which they occurred, from oldest to the most recent.

Although there are many worthy stories not presented here, these are the ones we see as most significant for the year 2021.

Barry DorseyDr. Barry Dorsey was the first executive director of New College Institute. He retired in 2011 and died in January 2021.

“Dr. Dorsey was a pillar of the Martinsville-Henry County Community,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said shortly after his death.

Dorsey was recruited by former governor the late Gerald Baliles, and he remained active locally throughout his retirement.

Dudley WalkerDudley Walker, considered to be the last great industrialist of “The Sweatshirt Capital of the World,” also died in January 2021.

Walker was the chairman and president of Bassett-Walker for 24 years and served on the board of directors for VF Corp. after the international conglomerate purchased the local business.

“Dudley was a member of a generation that is leaving us, and he was one of the group of leading citizens of that era,” said Robert “Rob” Spilman Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Bassett Furniture Industries. “He loved the area. He was very generous to the area and very philanthropic and remained that way his entire life.”

Virus and vaccinesCOVID-19 arrived in the U.S. in January 2020 and by the end of January 2021, the West Piedmont Health District had launched its online vaccine registration process where more than 7,000 signed up on the first day.

District spokesperson Nancy Bell said when they added the names of people who had registered directly through the Virginia Department of Health, that number had surpassed 10,000.

Crown HoldingsNear the end of January 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Crown Holdings Inc. would be investing $145 million to build a facility to make aluminum beverage cans at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center in Ridgeway.

Along with the promise of 126 new jobs, the announcement turned out to be the largest ever initial industry investment in the history of the county.

Over two days in mid-December, Crown Holdings held a job fair to fill more than 100 full-time positions, which have starting pay at $19 to $35 an hour, plus paid medical and dental insurance, paid holidays and vacation, 401(k) retirement plans with match, tuition reimbursement and other benefits.

El Norteno shootings

By February, a deadly shootout at El Norteno Mexican Restaurant in Martinsville left two people dead and two others injured.

Investigators determined it all began with an argument in the bar and ended in a gun battle.

A few days after the shooting the Virginia Department of Health shut the restaurant down and the Virginia ABC permanently canceled its alcohol license.

Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24,of Collinsville had been charged with first degree murder in the case, but in July a Martinsville Grand Jury failed to indict him and the charge was dismissed.

Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in a death.

Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, was charged with malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to commit malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulted in injury.

Eggleston and Turner are scheduled to be tried in Martinsville Circuit Court in March.

The two dead men have been identified as Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville.

Without a liquor license and a declining customer base, El Norteno permanently closed its doors in late November.

Reversion

Henry County officials met in February for their annual planning session, where they heard a presentation on reversion from County Attorney George Lyle.

The county estimated reversion would cost more than $5 million in new annual expenses for Henry County.

By March Henry County and Martinsville agreed to a mediation process and came out of it with memorandum of understanding that evolved into a Voluntary Settlement Agreement.

The Commission on Local Governments came to Martinsville for three days of formal hearings and summed it up by calling the reversion of Martinsville from an independent city to a town good for the city, good for the county and good for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

But the majority of support among the Board of Supervisors began to erode and by December outgoing Supervisor David Martin flipped and the Board failed to approve the measure.

By mid-December city officials struck back by serving County Administrator Tim Hall with a letter from Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson threatening litigation against the county and stating the intent of the city to pursue reversion without an agreement.

Bill Vickers

Near the end of May, Bill Vickers, a Martinsville teacher and administrator who is remembered for guiding students through integration with gentleness, died.

Lynn Ward, a 1971 graduate of Martinsville High School, was a sophomore when Albert Harris and Martinsville High Schools, then for Black and white students respectively, were combined. She remembered Vickers as being “very instrumental in easing the combination of students” who were coming together.

Said Martinsville Public School Superintendent Zeb Talley: “He was a master at deescalating young people. They could be upset, but he had the right ways of calming them down. Bill was a legend.”

Changing of the guards

Dr. Angeline Godwin served as the third president of Patrick & Henry Community College. She announced her retirement in January 2021, effective July 1.

In May, Dr. Greg Hodges, who had been the school’s vice president since 2016, was named to replace Godwin.

The announcement was made by the Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glen DuBois, who led a search that attracted 64 applicants.

“I’m deeply honored and thrilled to be able to serve this college and this community,” Hodges told the Bulletin.

In December Tim Hall, Henry County administrator since 2012, announced his intention to retire effective July 1.

The Board accepted Hall’s resignation from the post and immediately hired Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner to replace Hall.

“Mr. Wagoner’s knowledge, work ethic and integrity, along with his experience and leadership capability, make him an ideal fit for the position of county administrator,” said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams in a news release from the county.“ He will do an outstanding job for the board and for the people of Henry County.”

In and interview with the Bulletin, Wagoner said: “Working at Public Safety and with the many dedicated fire and EMS volunteers were some of the most rewarding times of my career. I tried to do the best that I could do with the tasks before me and learn as much as I could along the way. Climbing a career ladder was never a goal; it just happened.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

