Season 10 of the Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Patriot Players is here, to feature “Matilda,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Growing Up Gospel Christmas: A Joyful Noise Revue.”

In-person auditions for “Matilda” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at P&HCC, 645 Patriot Ave. Interested actors also may send in video auditions through Feb. 17. Those videos may be sent to a link on the Patriot Players’ website and Facebook page.

Performance dates will be 7 p.m. from April 13-15 and 2 p.m. from April 15-16 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre.

“This is a show that really is fun for the whole family,” said Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton. He also is P&HCC’s Coordinator of Campus Life and Fine Arts.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will run in July.

“SpongeBob is a huge splash of a show,” Pendleton said. “I think that it’s something that even my generation, the 30s, can appreciate as well as the kids ... We wanted a show that felt Season-10-worthy, and SpongeBob seemed to check all of those boxes.”

“Growing Up Gospel Christmas: A Joyful Noise Revue” will run in November. The show was written by Pendleton in 2016 and is a “music revue highlighting gospel music,” he said. This show continues the tradition of having a holiday revue show each year.

He said feedback from other revue performances shows an appreciation for gospel music, so “why not do a whole show of gospel?”

“What a milestone the 10th anniversary season has been — in 10 years what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Pendleton said. After this season is over, the program will have produced 40 shows.

The April 13 showing of “Matilda the Musical” is special because it marks the birthday of the Patriot Players program at P&HCC which began on the same day in 2013. The show was “Find the Magic in You” and ran for only one night.

Pendleton has been the Patriot Players’ artistic director since the program began, both directing and sometimes performing in the shows. The group typically gets from three to five new actors every show; more than 750 different performers have participated.

“Once a Patriot Player, always a Patriot Player,” he added.

The showing of “The Color Purple” in 2016 is one of the highlights of the life of the program, Pendleton said. The show sold out every performance and was the first all-Black cast in a show at P&HCC.

“We make it our mission within the Patriot Player family to make it the best show,” he said. Other favorite shows of his include “DreamGirls,” “Frozen Jr.” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

“The Patriot Players, while we are a collegiate theater, we have opportunities for students as more of a quality-of-life program,” Pendleton said. The program can provide students who are studying nursing, business or welding the opportunity to experience transferable skills such as public speaking.

“When I think about every show, this really is a program that belongs to the community because without the community it would not be as successful today,” he said. “It usually just starts with a blank stage and a hope and a dream of what can we make this show and how can we make magic happen.”

Pendleton said theater is the ideal outlet for many people.

“Growing up, theater for me was a means to an escape in the sense that I didn’t fit in with sports and I wasn’t very good at academics,” Pendleton said. “I was just kind of my fit, and I was able to be as weird as I wanted to be without judgement.

“I think that that’s what theater provides, is a safe space and really this program highlights that. You make friends; you make a little family.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page P&HCC Patriot Players or website phccpatriotplayers.com.