The Martinsville Bulletin 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards winners were honored and presented with award plaques at a banquet on Thursday evening.

The second annual event began with a nomination phase from Feb. 2 to 23 when readers were able to submit names for their businesses of choice. For each award, the top five business names were then presented to readers for a voting period from March 28 to April 13.

Voters were allowed to place votes once a day per category for the entirety of the voting period and a special Winner’s Section was published on May 28 to announce the winners to the public.

“It feels amazing,” Four Rivers Counseling Owner Jenny Yates said. “I hope this inspires other people to consider starting their own business too. They can do it.”

Yates’ business was awarded Best Counselor.

“I couldn’t have done it without their help and they have a piece of my heart,” Yates said about the community who voted for her.

Tammy’s Grill, owned and operated by Naquias Johnson, was awarded Best New Restaurant & Food Truck.

“It feels like all the hard work that we’ve done, that we’ve put, in paid off,” Johnson said. “We just wanna say we love them, we appreciate them and we appreciate the continued support for sure.”

Wright Funeral Services & Crematory was awarded Best Funeral Home.

“Just wonderful to have served the Martinsville and Henry County community as the best funeral home,” Beth Hairston said. “We take great pride in that we’ve served 548 families last year and we’re just excited to serve the next.”

“It’s an extreme pleasure and honor for us,” Hairston said.

“And thank you for trusting our family with your family,” Jimmy Wright said.

Carter Bank & Trust was awarded Best Bank and Favorite Place To Work.

“We love our customers and just to know that they love us back is amazing,” Carter Bank & Trust Branch Manager Stephanie Cannaday said.

“Readers’ Choice is important to businesses and the community because not only does it bring the community together through competitive spirit but it also increases exposure and awareness of the local businesses that otherwise, may not have been known about,” Martinsville Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall said.

“With 99% of consumers using the internet to find information about local businesses in the last year and 84% trusting online reviews as a personal recommendation, the Readers’ Choice is truly an important and fun contest to help build upon the economic growth of our small community,” Wall added.

Awards included:

Barber Shop Abe’s Fresh Cuts; Best Home/Auto Window Tinting Daniel’s Auto Glass; Best Real Estate Agency Homes by Amy + Co. & KW Martinsville; Best Auto Repair & Maintenance, Best Auto Sales – Used and Best Mufflers PVT Express/PVT Inc.; Best Hair Salon Uptown Bella’s; Best Eye Doctor & Optometrist Dr. Theresa Bechtel, Martinsville Eyecare Center; Best Aesthetics Uptown Aesthetics & Wellness; Best Breakfast/Brunch & Lunch Railway Café; Best Tire Store Lee’s Tire & Wheel; Best Housing & Education Facility Patrick & Henry Community College; Best Event Venue Spencer-Penn Centre; Best Physical Therapy Bassett Physical Therapy; Best Day Care King’s Academy; Best Towing Company Harbour Garage, Towing & Auto Sales; Best Casino/Game Hall Rosie’s Game Room; Best Veterinary Clinic King’s Mountain Animal Clinic; Best Place to Work Piedmont Community Services; Best Handyman Services Handy Rentals, Inc.; Best Orthodontist Jones & DeShon Orthodontics; Best Pediatrician Children First Pediatrics of VA—Mary Beth Noonan, MD., FAAP; Best Funeral Home Wright Funeral Services & Crematory; Best Italian Restaurant, Pizza & Cupcakes Papa’s Pizza; Best Florist Simply The Best Flowers & Gifts; Best Insurance Company Banker’s Insurance, LLC; Best Insurance Agent Wes Moorefield; Best Vitamin Drip Lounge The Wellness Bar Uptown; Favorite Aesthetic Services Bare Beauty Bar; Best Contractor & Favorite Roofing Ray Reynolds Construction; Best Women’s Clothing Ariel’s Women’s Clothing; and Best Event Sponsors Manny’s Seafood, Soul & Mexican, Tad Space and Unique Styles & Designs.