Program graduates receive a total of $20,000 of money and services for their local small businesses at the Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards.

The awards ceremony for the the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) program was held Monday in Council Chambers. Six businesses from the county and the city were honored.

In the eight-week class, each participant completed a business plan which was pitched to judges.

Six of the eight businesses that pitched their business plans were awarded money, and all participants who open their business won a one-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

E and K Caskets LLC, owned by Eric and Katherine Giles, is a retail and wholesale casket business and a showroom and floral shop. The Giles have been renovating their business space since last year and were awarded $3,000 to go towards printing equipment. The business will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening at 11 a.m. on June 5.

Front Runner Logistics LLC, owned by Tamara Gravely, is a freight broker company to coordinate transportation for all types of commodities. Gravely was awarded $4,300 including in-kind office space rental in the West Piedmont Business Development Center and funding to obtain a surety bond.

Gill Fitness Training LLC, owned by Devyn Gill, offers personal training and nutritional guidance with help meal planning and preparation. Gill was awarded $5,600 to go toward a projected $20,000 cost for new equipment.

J & H Market, owned by Jimmy and Heather Wyatt, is a store with groceries, meals, gas and other conveniences on Preston Road. It was awarded $3,200 to assist in purchasing kitchen equipment in their new food truck.

SWAM (Saving Water and More), owned by Sarah Wall, is an online, eco-friendly retail store with biodegradable, recyclable, non-plastic and sustainable items. Wall was awarded $1,600 for the purchase of printers and shelving units.

MHC Elite Cheer and Dance, owned by Brittany Jones and Melissa Manns, specializes in hip hop and cheer opportunities for girls from 8 to 18 years old. The business will host competition events and was awarded $2,500 to purchase studio equipment and stock uniforms. No one was present to represent the company at the ceremony.

“It’s always a great day when you can give away money and help someone on their journey to becoming a successful business,” Chamber Executive Director Brenell Thomas said.

“We wish each of our graduates much success in your entrepreneurial journeys,” Thomas said. “You’re success contributes to the revitalization of our community and we are committed to helping you succeed.

“Let’s do our part and support these new ventures by telling somebody else about each of these new startups that we’ve learned about today,” Thomas added. “Congratulations to each of you.”

Thomas thanked the following partners: the City of Martinsville, Henry County, C-PEG staff, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, The Campbell Family Group, the G.W. Lester II Fund, the Anonymous Fund from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, Patrick and Henry Community College, Longwood Small Business Development Center, local entrepreneurs and small business experts.