20th annual Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run

The 20th annual Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run will return Saturday — and it may be the last for organizer Cathy Adams.

The toy run was started in 2003 by Adams and her husband Ken Adams to benefit the Patrick County Christmas Cheer Program. They had already been helping Christmas Cheer through Ross-Harbour United Methodist Church, but they had a motorcycle and wanted to try helping more. From that, the toy run was started.

The ride was originally called the Patrick County Toy Run. Later that year, Ken Adams was diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, and though he was able to continue doing the rides for a few years, he passed away in 2006.

After that, Cathy Adams asked the church if it would be alright to change the name of the run, and that’s how it came to be named after her husband.

“Ken was an extraordinary person,” Adams said. He was an auto mechanic by trade, Adams said, but was talented in many different areas like wood carving, painting and was on a search and rescue team as a certified tracker.

“I think it’s going to be my last year doing it, because after Ken passed away I said that if I could do it for 20 years, I’d let somebody take over,” Adams said. “I think it’s time for some younger blood. I’m getting a little older.”

“It’s [20 years] something to be proud of. I think Ken would be very proud of us,” she added.

She has some people in mind to take over, she said, and they will be at the toy run this year, but they haven’t officially committed to taking over fully yet.

She said the cause is important to her because she remembers as a child when times were tough for her family and hearing about when her siblings would get very little for Christmas. By the time she was born, her family was better off financially and her Christmases were better.

“Times are hard for everybody, and you don’t know how many donations Christmas Cheer might get,” Adams said.

The money raised will go to Patrick County Christmas Cheer via toys, clothes, supplies that are bought for children in the program. Donors don’t get the children’s names, just the gender, age and size of each child, she said.

Patrick County Christmas Cheer has a goal of providing warm clothes and appropriate toys to community families that are in need of assistance. They get their names from social services, schools and applications, Adams said.

“Depending on how much money we raise, we tell the people at Christmas Cheer how many children we want to sponsor,” Adams said. “Because Christmas Cheer is so busy, we do the shopping for the children that we ask for.”

Adams said that over the years the toy run has raised around $92,000 and has helped 735 children in Patrick County.

“Motorcycle people and car enthusiasts, they are so generous and so kind,” she said. She added that though they usually have about 75 riders participating, they typically raise around $5,000 each year.

Registration for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. in Stuart, and the run will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and hot dogs, chips and cookies available with every ticket purchase.

There is a $10 entry fee for all riders, but people who want to enjoy the event and have food without riding may come to see the vehicles and eat food by purchasing a ticket as well. The ride is open to motorcycles, trucks and all other types of cars.

The run’s route, which is arranged by Vernon Nelson, isn’t 100% confirmed yet, she said. In years past the ride has started at the Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department, gone along 57 towards Bassett, then along Fairystone Road until they get to highway 58 and come back to the fire department.

After the group gets back, all the events take place.

For more information on the run, contact Adams at 276-930-1530 or Nelson at 276-340-8715. For more information on the Patrick County Christmas Cheer program, visit https://patrickcountychristmascheer.com/.

Donations can be sent by mail to Cathy Adams at 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, VA 24171. If it’s a check, make it out to the Ken Adams Toy Run.