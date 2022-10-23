The streets of Stuart were alive on Saturday with many crafters, vendors, food trucks and, of course, plenty of the namesake treats of the 21st Annual Apple Dumpling Festival.

That included the famous Stuart United Methodist Church booth, which at each festival sells about 1,000 apple dumplings and 30 gallons of homemade ice cream to top them.

Long time Stuart UMC volunteer Coates Clark said that while the festival was in its planning phase, she happened to be at the meeting. She was asked if she knew how to make apple dumplings, and she said that she would “get back to them in three days.”

She planned to ask a group of ladies at her church in the Betty Jo Hundley Circle, and they decided it would be a great fundraiser and they would figure out the apple dumpling recipe along the way. Clark said that it took three years to get the recipe just right.

They tried one recipe that involved cutting butter into flour but quickly dismissed it. They had to come up with a recipe that “every potential cook would be comfortable with,” she said.

Stuart UMC volunteer Jane Carlson said that once they perfected the recipe, it was set is stone as the recipe that everyone who helps cook the apple dumplings follows each year. Some of them cook together in the church kitchen, and others prepare the dumplings at home.

The ice cream that goes on top of the dumplings is made the day before with an Amish vanilla ice cream recipe and stored in five-gallon cylinders.

The money raised by the church through dumpling sales goes to community members in need of aid. There is an application process that the church goes through and decides who to help to best fit the mission of the church. Carlson added that they expect to see many people in need of help with electricity bills this winter.

Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said that the Apple Dumpling 5K is her favorite part of the festival. She organizes the run each year and gets to see where the people that sign up from the race come from.

Adcock said people come from all over including, but not limited to, Floyd, Elk Ridge, Lawsonville, Raleigh, Stokes and Surry County in North Carolina and even as far as Florida. After the race, she enjoys the food and just the whole atmosphere of the event.

Michele Bell, who moved to Stuart from a small town near Gainesville in Florida 10 years ago, was one of the vendors this year. She said this was her third year selling items at the festival, but she has been selling at the farmer’s market in Stuart for a while now. She was selling earrings from her business A Wild Thyme Jewelry at the festival.

Bell said her husband, Roger Bell who is a deputy in Patrick County, has missed the apple dumplings in previous years because of how they sell out so quickly. “They sell out super quick,” he said. His favorite part of the festival is being there to support his wife, but the apple dumplings are a close second and are “very good.”