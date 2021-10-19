 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'276' area code will have to be used with all local calls starting Sunday
0 comments
top story

'276' area code will have to be used with all local calls starting Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday will be the last day of the seven-digit phone number.

Starting Sunday, people who live within the area code 276, and many other area codes across the nation, will have to dial the area code with all calls, including local calls.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The reason for that, a press release from Verizon states, is to clear space for a new 3-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

That line can be accessed by dialing 988 from wireless phones and from landlines starting July 16.

The Lifeline operates currently at the phone number 800-273-TALK (8255), and that number will remain in operation after the 988 number activates, the release states.

The other Virginia area coded affected by that requirement is 804.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert