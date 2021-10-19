'276' area code will have to be used with all local calls starting Sunday

Saturday will be the last day of the seven-digit phone number.

Starting Sunday, people who live within the area code 276, and many other area codes across the nation, will have to dial the area code with all calls, including local calls.

The reason for that, a press release from Verizon states, is to clear space for a new 3-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

That line can be accessed by dialing 988 from wireless phones and from landlines starting July 16.

The Lifeline operates currently at the phone number 800-273-TALK (8255), and that number will remain in operation after the 988 number activates, the release states.

The other Virginia area coded affected by that requirement is 804.