3 more deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab

Mulberry Creek had gone through an outbreak last summer, and Nelson’s ongoing emails – and follow-up response to questions from the Bulletin – had cited specifics about how these new cases were being addressed.

He told the Bulletin earlier this month that the high positivity rates for cases in the Henry County – which has had nearly 4,000 – were a contributor to how the outbreak occurred.

Nelson said daily testing was under way, that affected residents were isolated and employees were quarantined. Two consecutive negative tests were required before anyone could return to the general population.

These latest deaths make 40 residents of the city to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The first was on May 23, and most were in September and October.

Typically we don't know when these deaths occurred. The Virginia Department of Health typically verifies cause on death certificates before adding to its database.

VDH tracks all data by residence and basic demographics. We know that these three victims all were at least 80 years old, that there were two males and one female and that two were white and one was Black.