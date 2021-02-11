3 more deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab

Three new deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Martinsville emerged from the ongoing outbreak at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab.
That was confirmed Thursday in an email from Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Robert Parker after the deaths had been listed in VDH’s database update earlier in the day.
This makes nine deaths associated with the outbreak that first was recorded by VDH on Jan. 8. There also have been 144 cases among residents and staff associated, but that number could change. VDH updates its separate database of outbreaks on Fridays.
Information about those cases predates the addition to VDH’s database because administrator Bob Nelson had sent emails the first week of January to alert families and employees that there had been positive tests for the virus.
“Recent reported deaths are associated with an outbreak at this LTCF [long-term-care facility] in Martinsville,” epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-García said in the email sent by Parker.
Ortiz-Garcia earlier had classified Mulberry Creek as the largest “ongoing outbreak at an LTCF.”
She said Friday that “the total number of deaths associated with this outbreak is nine.
“There is a lag time between the time the information is updated in the outbreak surveillance system and VDH public facing dashboard.”
Mulberry Creek had gone through an outbreak last summer, and Nelson’s ongoing emails – and follow-up response to questions from the Bulletin – had cited specifics about how these new cases were being addressed.
He told the Bulletin earlier this month that the high positivity rates for cases in the Henry County – which has had nearly 4,000 – were a contributor to how the outbreak occurred.
Nelson said daily testing was under way, that affected residents were isolated and employees were quarantined. Two consecutive negative tests were required before anyone could return to the general population.
These latest deaths make 40 residents of the city to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The first was on May 23, and most were in September and October.
Typically we don't know when these deaths occurred. The Virginia Department of Health typically verifies cause on death certificates before adding to its database.
Latest COVID-19 data
|Unknown field 1
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|3,992
|264
|83
|5,981
|879
|Martinsville
|1,447
|122
|40
|109
|12
|Patrick County
|1,131
|84
|30
|1,326
|205
|Franklin County
|3,547
|118
|41
|5,880
|805
|West Piedmont total
|10,117
|588
|194
|12.70%
|13,296
|1,901
|Danville
|3,993
|211
|89
|7,003
|1045
|Pittsylvania County
|4,493
|151
|55
|16.10%
|5,179
|684
|Virginia
|541,018
|22,615
|6,958
|10.10%
|946,404
|245,471
VDH tracks all data by residence and basic demographics. We know that these three victims all were at least 80 years old, that there were two males and one female and that two were white and one was Black.
The vast majority of the 194 who have died in the West Piedmont Health District have been at least 70 years old (116), mostly male (101) and predominately white (137).
These three victims continue a steady rise this month in deaths in the district after January had produced the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 41.
There already have been 20 deaths recorded in the first 10 days of the month, and Ortiz-Garcia had told the Bulletin last week that some of those were added because of a statistical catch-up at VDH.
Thursday morning's report also showed an unusually heavy day for hospitalizations, with eight in the health district, the fourth-largest single day since March. There was at least one in each locality.
The Virginia Hospital Association reported that there are 2,136 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. The report said that 82% of ICU beds in the state were occupied.
VDH also reported that the case count in the West Piedmont Health District grew by 65 on Thursday, too, which is above the rolling 7-day average of 58.
In addition to its deaths, Martinsville added six cases and two hospitalizations.
Henry County had 36 of those cases and half the hospitalizations. Franklin County had 15 cases and a hospitalization, and Patrick County had eight and one, respectively.
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and f…
COVID-19 rapid and antigen testing is available in many locations in the West Piedmont Healt…
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.