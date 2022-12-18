3rd Annual Faith in Future Toy Drive and Ride

Santa Claus came early for many local families Saturday — not brought by sleigh but ushered in by a parade of souped-up, vintage and fine vehicles.

It was through the Third Annual Faith in Future Toy Drive and Ride by Head of State Entertainment Group, providing toys and a car show for children and their parents.

The parking lot of Performance 276, 714 N. Memorial Boulevard, was full of cars of all types from the car show portion of the event and the awning in front of the storefront and Family Dollar was crowded with children, their parents and rows of toys for them to look through.

The Grinch and Santa Claus were walking around and taking pictures with children while Christmas music played.

Once arrived, parents and their children would sign in with a volunteer and get two tickets. They would then wait in line to look through the tables of toys, 10 at a time.

Parents were required to have their children with them, and the toys were separated by age group, with each ticket able to be exchanged for one toy. The tickets serve that functional purpose, but also let organizers know how many toys were given away.

Last year they served 470 children and collected around 1,200 toys, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty said.

Keystone & Torch Member Judith Tuttle, who was volunteering at a Christmas toy drive for the first time, said that she wanted to help because she has “personally had a passion for community service for a while.”

“It feels good to do community service,” Tuttle added. “It’s providing joy for those who can’t afford to get toys and art stuff for their children who may want it and in my opinion things like this are very formative experiences for children because it shows them that the world can be a good place when people put in effort.”

Toy donation boxes, made by the Keystone & Torch Club, have been set up around the area to collect toys, and additional toys were collected as the entry cost to the car show.

The route for the drive began in Stanleytown at 100 Fair Oaks Drive, and the parade of cars was escorted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office down into Collinsville past Walmart, where the escort was taken over by the Martinsville Police Department.

They drove to Greensboro Road, made a left onto Rives Road towards Mulberry and proceeded to East Church Street and through uptown Martinsville on Main Street. They followed through to Fayette Street before ending at Performance 276.

Businesses that helped with the event include: 50 Shadez of Flavor, Riverside Tire, ERI, Witcher Bail Bonds, Mize Automobile, The Mower Store, West Import Recycling, Hometown Furniture, Auto Zone, Harbor Towing, Nelson Automotive Family, A & E Auto, Sole Zone, Martinsville Family Medicine, D&D Detailing, Radial, Caring Hands Transportation Service, All About Sound, Sweet Heaven, Tammy’s Hair, Gina’s Seafood, El Parral, Mane Attraction Beauty Salon, Mitch’s Tires and More, Manny’s, Meeks Salvage, Castro Auto Detailing, Hammer Brothers Performance, Streetribe Designs, Kuntry Boyz Tires and More, PVT Express, Fenderz Diner, Kevin’s Collision, Big Toe’s Towing and Recovery and Ann’s Kitchen.

Sponsors included: Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276, Heads of State Entertainment Group and the Keystone & Torch Club. Philip Logistics donated their FedEx trucks to help pick up the toys for the event.