3rd Annual Summer Fest by Heads of State

The friendship between car enthusiasts Alexir “Lex” Hairston, Tamon Niblett and Greg Hairston has grown beyond just the trio, over the past years extending into the community with various events.

They’ve been hosting community and charitable events under the banner Heads of State, and this Saturday what has become their landmark summer event will be held at the Smith River Sports Complex: The third annual Summer Fest.

Lex Hairston owns Streetribe Design, Niblett owns Kuntry Boyz Tires & More and Greg Hairston owns Lemar Enterprises Inc., all in the Martinsville area. The trio host events including car shows, cruise-ins and a Christmas toy drive.

Lex Hairston said he has known Niblett for over 10 years and Greg Hairston for even longer, because they are related. Niblett said that he and Lex Hairston met at a house party and have been “rocking ever since” and kept “building and growing” in their efforts to bring the community together.

The Third Annual Summer Fest is a family-friendly fun event that grew from their love of cars and bikes of all types. It will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex. Judging and a talent show will start at 3 p.m. Spectators’ entry fee is $10, show vehicles entry fee is $25 and anyone ages 10 and under gets free entry.

The car and bike show is a competition, and the cruise-in aspect of the event is for people who just want to show off their cars without competing. There will be over 60 trophies awarded for many different classes of vehicles, judged by different judges. The Head of State Trophy will be judged by Niblett and the Hairstons.

The event will also feature a bouncy house, a “bass off” contest and “Vendor Square” for food and shopping.

“What it is, is a car show cruise-in and we highlight area business,” said Lex Hairston. “We highlight local entertainment on stage … And have a family-fun-filled day.”

“We started out from parking lots,” he added, just hanging out with each other and an ever-growing group of friends. Their first official Summer Fest was in 2019, around the time COVID hit, and because of the venue they were able to have the event with social distancing and still had a great turnout.

“We kept networking,” Niblett said of Summer Fest. “Each business helps each other” instead of competing. One of their main goals is to “keep building people up,” and at the end of these events the three of them get together and “find a good deed” that they fulfill in the community from individual families, birthdays, funerals, to whatever speaks to them while they are deciding.

They also have been hosting a Christmas toy drive which has been growing over the past few years. Last year’s toy drive started in Stanleytown and drove to a Martinsville shopping center, where donated toys were given to families. The year before, it was done more informally, in the Walmart parking lot. They plan to do it again this year, they said.

“We’re doing it just to do it,” Hairston said. “We saw there was a need and wanted to fill a little gap … We want to fill the gap and keep things here in the area where you don’t have to drive to Greensboro, Charlotte, Roanoke.”

The food vendors that will be in attendance are: Sue Sue’s, Sweet Elm’s LLC, Designer Eats, Big O’s Italian Ice, Faith Serves, S & D On The Go, Hogwest Grill’s, Curlys’ Good Ol’ Eatin’, Terry Hairston, Ann’s Kitchen, Kona Ice, Mama Joe’s, Tammy’s Grill, Everything But The Kitchen Sink and Uncle Al’s Street Hotdogs and More.

The other vendors will be: Truck Lord, Elite Travel Accommodations, Bebe’s Dog Treats, Creative Contouring, Butters By Keesha, Pretty Lil Lashes, Heavyn Sent Boutique, Self Love, Team Flexx, Dway’s Candle Co., Family First Insurance, Lemon Drop Candles, Nursing Apparel, Lynada Marshe, Ordinary Charms, Wait 4 It Body Contouring, Tammi’s Hair, Covered By HEM, Stay Laced, The Firestick Guy and Xzatix LLC.

There will be two detailers on site: Castro Auto Detailing and Hylton’s Shine Shop.

This year’s sponsors include: PVT Inc., Big Toe’s Towing & Recovery, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, Team Flexx, King Kidz Fun Rentals, Performance 276, Castro Auto Detailing, The Mower Store, West Imports Metal Recycling, Hometown Furniture, Thorpe Money Ent., DGAF Custom Audio and Fabrication, Ridez With Riley, Monster Energy, Coca Cola and Rucci Forged.