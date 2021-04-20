4 MFD employees earn Life Saving Award

Four members of Martinsville Fire & EMS recently were awarded the Life Saving Award from the department for resuscitating a patient: Firefighters Tyler Pebbles and Billy Akers, Cpt. Tim Jamison and Lt. Todd Owen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 2, 2020 – the award covers the past year -- they responded to a call at a local dialysis center. The dialysis staff had been performing CPR on a woman for 7 minutes – and, “as we came in the center, got her back,” Jamison said.

However, as the EMS crew were about to help her get up, “she went into arrest again. Within seconds she was back out. We began the normal cardiac arrest protocol and … were able to get a pulse before transferring her over to the ER.”

The woman was a relative of someone they knew, so the paramedics were able to get regular updates on her condition and ensure she ended up all right, he said.

However, bringing someone back after they had stopped breathing and lost the heartbeat is nothing out of the ordinary, especially in this day and age of drug overdoses, Jamison said.

“Unfortunately they have become so commonplace that no one looks at it as heroic anymore,” he said.

So what made this one stand out among the others to warrant the award?

It was just that it was practically the only case that someone made a nomination for, he said.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.