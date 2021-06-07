45 jobs, $6.4 million in investment coming as UK manufacturer brings operation to Dan River Region

“We are delighted to choose Danville as our base for Making Everything Possible LLC,” Hart said. “The support and guidance we have received from the city, county, and the Commonwealth has been exemplary.”

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research was a strong selling point for the company, he added.

Founded in 1972, MEP Ltd. has served the aerospace and defense sectors for four decades. MEP has $3.2 million in global sales and currently operates a 21,000-square-foot plastic and metal components manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.

“On behalf of the city of Danville, I want to thank MEP for choosing our city and region for its first U.S. operation, and we look forward to them becoming a vital and successful member of the business community,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a prepared statement. “Working together, we are taking Danville and the Dan River Region to the next level.”

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said the what the company offers matches the region’s workforce programs.