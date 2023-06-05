Six Grow MHC graduates were awarded $46,000, and local 3D printing business The 3D Shop won the top prize at $12,000.

The nine graduates representing the six businesses completed a four-week series of business classes before pitching their business plans to a panel of judges to compete for funding.

The program, which has an 87% success rate, is intended to “help small businesses evaluate their entrepreneurial mindset readiness,” Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenell Thomas said.

This graduating class was awarded $46,000 of the $60,000 that was requested in total from the different business pitches, Thomas said.

Duncan Monroe, owner of The 3D Shop, was awarded $12,000. The 3D Shop, a local small batch manufacturing business, opened in March 2021 offering 3D printing services, design work, filament sales and beginner educational services.

The award funding will help fund an expansion endeavor allowing for the purchase of equipment that can process any kind of plastic to produce recycled plastic filament that will be used to 3D print items.

Josh Blancas, owner of The Ground Floor, and Cam Williams were awarded $10,000 for their business Backspace Coffee, a full-service coffee roaster business currently operating out of the Patrick and Henry Community College Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center. The money will go towards the purchase of a coffee roaster, and a portion of the business’s profits will be donated to an entrepreneurial fun for other local small businesses.

N&T Transportation Service is a non-emergency medical transportation business owned by Latasha Wade and Arnita Wade. The business opened in 2018 and was awarded $7,000 to assist with the purchase of a transport vehicle and a year of office space in the West Piedmont Business Development Center.

Ella Mae Wickham, owner of Wigs Unlimited, was awarded $8,000. The current store, open since 2014, is a wig shop, but plans to expand into bra fitting and prosthesis while also helping customers file insurance claims if applicable. The award money will be used for marketing and the purchase of a point-of-sale system.

LeGrant Chiropractic Back and Neck Pain Relief Center, owned by Japhet LeGrant, has been in operation since 2019. The business offers alternative treatments to surgical procedures and the use of opioids. LeGrant was awarded $4,000 to go along with his own $30,000 investment that will allow him to see more patients per hour and allow more staff to be hired.

Cozy Temptation, owned by LaShonda Brown, was awarded $2,500. The business began in 2021 selling high-quality and trendy lounge wear, sleep wear and lingerie on its online store and at pop-up events. Brown’s future plans for the business include opening up a physical store.

Program partners include: The Campbell Family Foundation, The George Lester II Fund, The Anonymous Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, Longwood Small Business Development Center, Patrick and Henry Community College, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Appalachian Power, American National Bank, Martinsville City, Henry County, Appalachian Power and American National Bank.

“We want to wish each of our Grow award recipients much, much, much success in your entrepreneurial journeys and we encourage you to reach out and ask for help along the way,” Thomas said. “Your success contributes to the revitalization of this community and that’s what everybody in this room is all about.”

Any business interested in participating in the next session of Startup or Grow MHC should contact the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce at 276- 632-6401, email mhccoc@mhcchamber.com or visit martinsville.com for more information.