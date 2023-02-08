On Wednesday afternoon a Martinsville woman became the fourth and last person to be sentenced for crimes related to the 2020 death of a Bassett man.

Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 26, of Martinsville was sentenced to 5 years with 2 years and 8 months suspended and $6,943.97 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, of 237 Huntington Hills Drive in Bassett. She had initially been charged with 2nd degree murder.

A person convicted of being an accessory after the fact is someone who knows that another person has committed a crime and helps the person to avoid arrest or punishment.

The following is a summary of evidence in the Williams case by Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester that is on file in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office:

On June 5, 2020, at 10:38 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from someone saying a person had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Public Safety responded.

Upon arrival, deputies found Williams just inside the doorway to the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hiawatha Gurganus told police that she was in the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenny Maples, and Jared Butner when Williams knocked on the door.

Shortly after Williams came in and sat down, Douglas Hampton Gillespie knocked on the door and when Williams opened the door, Gillespie and two white males wearing ski masks and carrying guns entered the apartment, records show.

Gurganus said Williams began struggling with one of the men and trying to take possession of his gun when the other man started shooting Williams, the records show.

Gillespie and the two men with masks fled the apartment and Gurganus said Maples went outside to see where they had gone, but didn't find anyone, according to the records.

The following day when deputies canvassed the neighborhood they found a woman who had seen a dark-colored SUV parked outside of her house and around 11:30 p.m. the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed when she turned on her porch light.

As police continued their investigation, they were told by Amanda Spangler, Williams' girlfriend, that she and Williams were at the apartment earlier and had gotten high with drugs provided by Maples, the records state.

Spangler said she and Williams walked up the street to a friend's apartment to visit and Williams decided to go back and get more heroin from Maples, the records state.

"She stated Wayne went down to Kenny's alone and was gone for awhile and never came back," Nester wrote.

By the time Spangler walked back to Maples' apartment, Williams was dead.

Investigators learned from data provided by Google that of several cellphones in the area of the homicide, one of them belonged to a Daniel Adam Fish who had contacted Gillespie just before the shooting.

On June 27, 2020, 22 days after Williams was killed, the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office in Texas located Gillespie.

Investigators from Henry County met Gillespie at the Sheriff's Office in Live Oak County where Gillespie told them Fish was his cousin and intended to help him get back property of Gillespie's that Maples had stolen while Gillespie was in jail.

Gillespie stated that Fish "then pulled out a handgun and told him you are doing this or I will kill you," wrote Nester.

Gillespie said he, Fish, McCallister, and another man later identified as Nicholas Blair Dye then got into a vehicle and drove up alongside the apartment building where Maples lived.

Gillespie told the investigators that Fish had a handgun, Dye had a long rifle and McCallister also had a rifle.

Fish and Dye got out of the vehicle and Fish put his gun up to Gillespie's head and instructed him to go to the door while McCallister remained in the vehicle. Fish and Dye put ski masks on as the three walked up to Maples' apartment door.

Gillespie said Fish kept the gun at his head until the door opened and Fish pushed him through the door.

Shortly after they entered, the fight between Dye and Williams began over the rifle.

"He stated Danny then shot the hell out of Wayne and stated Danny shot Wayne six times," wrote Nester. "He stated after Danny shot Wayne, they all just ran out of the apartment and left in Danny's vehicle."

Gillespie said Fish kept him at his house on Sunset Drive in Collinsville for five days before taking him to Texas and telling him that "if he opened his mouth or tried to come back to Virginia he would kill him and his family," Nester wrote.

It took the three days to get to Texas and by now investigators learned that McCallister was living with her husband in Texas before she walked out the door one day and never returned.

Her husband, Jon McCallister, reported her missing and said he received a phone call from Fish who told him he was Ashleigh's new boyfriend and not to call her again.

On July 14, 2020, more than five weeks after the murder, Dye was located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and investigators traveled to the Broward County Sheriff's Office to talk with Dye.

Dye said he was living in Florida and wanted on an armed robbery charge there. He was acquainted with Fish, and Fish bought him a bus ticket to Martinsville and invited him to stay with him and he could start his life over, the records state.

Dye said he had been living in the house with Fish and McCallister for about a month when Williams was killed.

Dye described the events leading up to the shooting consistent with that of Gillespie's account.

Dye said once Williams grabbed the rifle and the two were fighting for control of the gun he yelled "'Danny' because the guy was trying to get his gun," Nester wrote. "He stated that was when Danny shot him and I stated he remembered the guy being shot and was hanging onto his shirt and blood coming out of his mouth. He stated the guy fell to the floor and Danny came over and shot him three more times as he was laying on the floor. He stated that later he asked Danny why he shot him again and Danny stated 'he was suffering and I put him out of his misery.'"

Dye said he began walking to Roanoke and when he got there he called his mother and she bought him a train ticket back to Florida where he turned himself in on the outstanding robbery charge against him.

On August 2, 2020, almost 2 months after the murder, Fish and McCallister were located in Eureka, California, and Henry County investigators made the trip to speak with them.

McCallister admitted to her part in the shooting and corroborated the stories of Gillespie and Dye and Fish owned up to shooting Williams, but said he did so only because he thought Williams was going to kill Dye.

Fish was sentenced to 38 years with 17 suspended and $9,854.05 in restitution and costs for 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dye was sentenced to 43 years with 36 suspended and $5,766.75 in restitution and costs for 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gillespie was sentenced to 40 years with 25 suspended and $7,824.32 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of felony murder. A charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony against Gillespie was dismissed.