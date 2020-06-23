4th resident of Henry County dies of COVID-19

There has been a fourth death of a Henry County resident because of COVID-19.
That death was revealed in the data release Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
A couple of hours later Nancy Bell, spokesperson for VDH's West Piedmont Health District, confirmed the death but offered little else.
"All I can do is confirm that there was one [death] in Henry County yesterday [Monday]," Bell wrote in an email.
State privacy laws prevent much information from being reported.
So it's not known if the victim was young or old, male or female or how he/she might have contracted the coronavirus, which potentially are important data for the public to understand the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Henry County's large surge of cases in the past six to seven weeks have revealed infected persons who have ranged in ages from toddler to the 90s.
VDH lists cases -- and hospitalizations and deaths -- by the area in which the person resides, so this is a Henry County resident who may not have died in the county.
The Bulletin reached out to Sovah Health-Martinsville to see if the person had been hospitalized there but has received no response.
VDH reported Tuesday morning that there have been 228 positive cases in Henry County -- all but two of those since May 1 -- including 22 who were hospitalized and the four deaths.
The most recent cases announced by Bell for Friday and Sunday were a male and female in their 50s and a woman in her 30s.
Martinsville has 61 cases, with seven hospitalized and one death, and Patrick County has 40 cases, with two persons hospitalized.
Martinsville on Sunday had a female in her teens, and Patrick County had a female in her 60s.
Franklin County, which also is part of the West Piedmont district, has had 52 cases, with five hospitalized and one death.
Statewide the numbers have been slowing down significantly. VDH reported 58,994 cases, with 1,645 deaths and 5,913 hospitalizations.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map showed on Thursday that there are 9,124,193 cases worldwide and 472,737 deaths. In the U.S. there are 2,312,302 cases and 120,402 deaths.