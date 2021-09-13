5 more dead from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

On a Monday of dire expansion of COVID-19 in Virginia, there was a story of death in the West Piedmont Health District.
There were five more deaths in Henry and Franklin counties posted as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH no longer reports changes in data on weekends, so Monday’s statewide totals for the 3-day weekend were stark: almost 10,000 new cases. 53 deaths. 222 hospitalizations.
In addition to the five deaths, the West Piedmont Health District also had 135 new cases and four hospitalizations.
The deaths were split between Henry County (three) and Franklin County (two), and they could have happened at any time in the past weeks and months.
VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll. We always know very little about cases, except all data are tracked by residence.
This pushes to eight the number of deaths this month from COVID-19, and Henry County, which had no deaths for more than two months, has been particularly hard hit, with five of them. That's now 134 since the pandemic began.
Franklin County has had 86, and there have been 349 across the district.
We never know much about deaths or cases because VDH can’t comment on them. We do know all data are tracked by residence, and some other facts can be gleaned from shifts in totals.
We know that four of these five deaths were white and male, and one was Black and one was female.
One was 50 to 59 years old, two 60-69, one 70-79 and one at least 80.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 251 of the victims in the district have been at least 70 years old, and none has been younger than 30. Some 73% are white, and 53% are male.
Beyond those deaths, Henry and Franklin counties also were hit hard with cases and hospitalizations: Franklin had 60 of the new cases and a hospitalization; Henry had 55, with two hospitalizations.
Oddly, both counties saw a significant drop in both new COVID-19 tests and positivity of those tests, although their 7-day averages both are higher than 15%, triple the level when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community spread is under control.
Patrick County had 12 new cases, and Martinsville had eight, with the other hospitalization.
Saturday was the biggest day for new cases in the district, when 74 of them were reported, but the good news is that the 7-day average is down, to 56 or 40.8 per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, following Henry County Public Schools report Friday showing fewer new cases and quarantines and the VDH’s reporting a new outbreak at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Franklin County, the cases among young people continues to tick upward.
As of Monday morning, VDH reports 2,138 cases in the district among those between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 42 from Friday -- with 1,646 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 33. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with eight in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.
Overall changes
VDH overall has reported 811,079 cases now, with 12,089 deaths and 34,918 hospitalizations.
In the West Piedmont Health District, there have been 14,229 cases, 944 hospitalizations and 349 deaths. The breakdown:
- HENRY COUNTY: 5,575 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 134 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,827 cases, 182 hospitalizations, 82 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,753 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 47 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 5,094 cases, 225 hospitalizations, 86 deaths.
By comparison, Danville has reported 5,461 cases (156 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 6,878 (91 deaths).
Figures underestimated?
However, the current figures of COVID-19 infections — the highest since February — are likely lower than reality, VDH reported Friday.
"Not everyone with COVID-19 develops illness; as a result they may not seek medical treatment and then are not tested," health officials wrote in a blog post. "For persons who do get sick, not everyone has access to or will seek medical treatment."
That could mean people are spreading the virus without even knowing they are sick.
Also, there are those who have COVID-19 symptoms but won't get tested to confirm their illness.
"VDH may never know about these cases," officials wrote in the blog.
The health department gets data from a variety of sources and sometimes that information changes.
"For example, we may get a lab report that does not include the patient’s address," officials explained. "To count this case, we use the address of the patient’s doctor, but later when the local health department performs a COVID-19 case investigation, we may learn of the patient’s home address and update their COVID-19 case record."
When that happens, the case may move to another address during a routine review process.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.