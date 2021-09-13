5 more dead from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

On a Monday of dire expansion of COVID-19 in Virginia, there was a story of death in the West Piedmont Health District.

There were five more deaths in Henry and Franklin counties posted as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH no longer reports changes in data on weekends, so Monday’s statewide totals for the 3-day weekend were stark: almost 10,000 new cases. 53 deaths. 222 hospitalizations.

In addition to the five deaths, the West Piedmont Health District also had 135 new cases and four hospitalizations.

The deaths were split between Henry County (three) and Franklin County (two), and they could have happened at any time in the past weeks and months.

VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll. We always know very little about cases, except all data are tracked by residence.

This pushes to eight the number of deaths this month from COVID-19, and Henry County, which had no deaths for more than two months, has been particularly hard hit, with five of them. That's now 134 since the pandemic began.

Franklin County has had 86, and there have been 349 across the district.