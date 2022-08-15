50 volunteers remove 1,000 pounds from Smith River

More than 50 volunteers donated their time Saturday helping to clean up the Smith River.

This year, in what has become an annual event, close to 1,000 pounds of litter and debris was removed from the Smith River and roadsides as volunteers from ages 7 to 70 split up into groups with some helpers cleaning up around the river and other paddling out and picking up trash in the river, a release from the event's sponsor, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) stated. Everyone started at the Smith River Sports Complex and returned once the cleanup was over for lunch.

“For the past 13 years, DRBA has hosted and partnered with other organizations for an annual river cleanup event,” said Brian Williams, DRBA’s Virginia Program Manager in the release. “Every year we notice a bit less litter on the river, and that’s a good thing. Every person that lives, works and plays in our community benefits from the amazing job these volunteers do. The clean-ups give people a chance to work together and make some new friends while giving back to the community. It’s important to note that most of the trash and debris is not dumped directly into a waterway but gets there from improperly disposed of litter or illegal dumping along roadsides. And storm drains can carry this debris into the waterway.”

The volunteers worked from 9 a.m until noon in canoes, kayaks and jon boats while others scoured the sides of the roads along the river. Lunch from Hugos Restaurant and Bar was donated by The Boxley Company. The Virginia Museum of Natural History, Henry County, DRBA and other entities and individuals donated raffle prizes, and the Smith River Sports Complex donated the use of tables and chairs for the luncheon, the release said.

Garbage removal was provided by Henry County. Event volunteers included employees from Boxley and Purina, residentsof Virginia and North Carolina and the Martinsville City Sheriff’s Inmate Workforce, said the release.

“Henry County partners with DRBA every year to do this event,” said Adam Roop, Refuse Director and Project Manager of Henry County in the release. “It is so important that the Smith River is a clean and safe waterway for people who live and visit our region.”

“We don’t clean garbage out of the Smith River just to make it look nice,” said Anna Wheeler, DRBA’s North Carolina program coordinator in the release. “The Smith River provides drinking water to thousands of people who live in Martinsville and Henry County and it flows down into Eden, North Carolina. In addition, the river provides economic development when visitors come to hike, paddle and fish. Keeping our natural resources protected and healthy is good for everyone’s health and our local economy. These volunteers are the true heroes.”