$50K bond set for former deputy charged in connection with strangulation and assault case

A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy will be released to the custody of his mother if he meets a $50,000 bond set on Thursday by Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar.

The courtroom was packed with about 30 spectators, including at least two local pastors, and another 15 to 20 supporters waited in the hall during the bond hearing for Rayshaun O'Shea Junio Gravely, 23, of 714 Druid Lane in Martinsville. Audible gasps rang through the courtroom when the bond amount was announced.

Gravely was arrested Tuesday on a charge of strangulation related to an alleged incident that was reported to have occurred on June 6, 2021.

But according to an incident report on file with the Martinsville Police Department, the alleged victim filed the complaint on Sunday, over 10 months after it happened, on the advice of a magistrate and because of another alleged incident that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

"She stated that at the time she just put it off because she thought it would get better," wrote Martinsville Police Officer T.J. Brown in the report filed Sunday. "But yesterday another incident occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina where Gravely was arrested for Domestic Assault on her and held without bond. She was issued a protective order in North Carolina and tried to get one in Virginia, but the magistrate sent her to the police department to make a report for the strangulation."

Records with the North Carolina Judicial Branch online court system show Gravely as having a court date in Mecklenburg County on April 29 on a felony extradition of a fugitive from another state charge and again on Dec. 30 on a misdemeanor assault on a female charge.

At the bond hearing, three witnesses spoke assuring that Gravely would remain in the area, follow conditions and return to court when required.

Gravely’s mother, Sonya Reid, was the first. She gave her address as Martinsville, but toward the end of the hearing, she spoke up to say she lives in Collinsville; she had given a previous address by mistake, she said, because she had been nervous.

Gravely would live with her, she said, and he has a strong support system: “He’s got aunts here, his grandmother, stepfather, one of his real good friends.”

He “most definitely” would show up for his court case, she said, where he looks forward to defending himself.

She assured the court that her son would have no contact with the defendant.

When asked about 714 Druid Lane, the address listed on his arrest report, Reid replied that no one lives there. “He used to live there six months ago,” she said.

“Why would he list that address?” Ziglar asked.

“I guess he hadn’t changed it,” said his mother. He most recently had lived with his girlfriend on Carver Road, she added. “I really don’t know her,” she replied, when asked about the girlfriend, whom she said he had not seen since Saturday. She also said he had been staying with a cousin in Martinsville.

“He was employed by the sheriff’s office but now is keeping an elderly man” for the past several months, his mother said.

Next to speak was Sheila Turner of Spencer, who said Gravely “has been with me since age 14,” when he was “in and out of home.” She offered to serve as his custodian and help supervise.

Turner said she does not know his girlfriend who, she said, “does not live in Carver” but rather at the address that had been listed as Gravely’s residence.

Lenny Noel of Rich Acres, who said he knew Gravely as a student at Martinsville Middle School, said Gravely has “always been respectful” and “a kind and considerate person.”

Noel offered to serve as a custodian of Gravely. When asked how recently he had been in contact with him, he replied “February.”

Assistant commonwealth's attorney Alberto Zulueta Herrero summarized the incident report, which is described in the following paragraphs more completely than was in the courtroom.

The incident

Brown confirmed in his report that at the time of the alleged incident Gravely was employed by the Henry County Sheriff's Office and at the time of the complaint on Sunday, both Gravely and the alleged victim were deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

"I then notified Lt. J.B. Lovell that this incident was involving two current Henry County Sheriff's Office Deputies," wrote Brown. "Lt. Lovell responded and also contacted the on-duty Henry County Sheriff's Office road supervisor Sgt. J. Kendrick who also responded and both spoke with the [alleged] victim at the red phone."

"The red phone" refers to a telephone in the foyer of the Martinsville Police Department that directly connects to a secure area of law enforcement during office hours and to 911 Communications at other times.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday stating Gravely was no longer with the department.

"In our administration of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, we have always expressed to every employee our expectation to conduct themselves as an example of actions and trust to our community," the statement reads. "We have never tolerated any wrongful conduct and this expectation has not been upheld."

The criminal complaint by Brown on file with the Martinsville General District Clerk's Office alleges that a woman, who claimed Gravely was her boyfriend at the time, got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sportsman's Club at 47 Fayette St. over her speaking to another man in the same parking lot.

The Bulletin does not release the names of alleged victims in crimes of a domestic nature or in crimes that may be related to sexual violence.

The woman told police that the argument escalated and Gravely allegedly grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her through the parking lot.

"She stated that he then pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her," Brown wrote. "She stated that she then reached up and began to scratch his neck to get him to get off her."

The woman told police that she felt that Gravely might kill her and "could feel herself start to lose consciousness."

The woman provided police with pictures that included time and date stamps on them that showed bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely's neck where she had scratched him, the complaint stated.

The incident report added that the woman also provided a witness, whom Brown spoke with, and the witness told Brown that "Gravely did assault her that night in the parking lot, but by the time she got over to them they had already split apart," Brown's report stated.

Brown said the alleged witness also told him she saw Gravely pushing the alleged victim up against a vehicle "though she could not tell where his hands were at the time," but she did notice that the alleged victim "was almost off of her feet with the tips of her toes barely touching the ground like he was holding her up."

The criminal complaint indicated the woman said that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Gravely at the time of the alleged assault in June, but they were not living together.

He is scheduled to appear again in Martinsville General District Court on Aug. 11.

Bond hearing

After his summary of the report, Herrero said the alleged victim had reported in the April 17 statement that “they were involved romantically but were not living together.”

“Because of the nature of the charge,” the commonwealth attorney’s office objected to any bond at this time, Herrero said.

“This was very dangerous” and “has gone terribly wrong. He is a danger, if not to the community, then to his former girlfriend.”

Zilgar pointed out that the alleged offense which was said to have happened in June was not reported until April.

At that point a cell phone in the galley rang. A deputy got up to take the phone from the person who had it, and another deputy gave him a plastic bag to put it in. As the first deputy left the courtroom with the phone, it rang a few more times, and that plus murmurs in the courtroom made proceedings difficult to hear for a short spell.

Michael McPheeters, representing Gravely, said the former deputy has “a very strong supportive family. I have never seen this many people come to a bond hearing,” which speaks well of him.

When Ziglar gave the bond amount as $50,000, McPheeters said, “Did you say five-zero?” as the crowd gasped and one woman in back said, “How much?”

Ziglar released Gravely, upon payment of bond, to his mother.

She listed conditions, including third-party custody and supervision, pre-trial services supervision, avoiding all contact with the defendant, refraining from firearms and alcohol, maintaining or seeking employment, being under curfew when not at work, wearing a home electronic monitoring device with GPS tracker and not to leave Virginia.

Gravely “has an outstanding charge in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Herrero said.

He would be allowed to go to North Carolina with his mother and with Noel, Ziglar concluded in her list of conditions.

