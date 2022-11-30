69 new apartments by 2025

The old BB&T building, known as tallest building in the city, will be transformed into 69 new apartments and a commercial space by 2025, if plans pan out.

The building, constructed in 1956, was bought by the city for $25,000 shortly after BB&T left the building in 2020. It is set to be transformed into One Ellsworth which will provide one- and two-bedroom apartments and space which may host a restaurant or entertainment area.

The city held a press conference and tour Tuesday to show off the building.

Martinsville City Council approved the project Nov. 15. JRS Realty Partners LLC will renovate the building. The building is around 75,000 square feet, and the apartments will be individually metered for utilities.

Instead of having just another apartment in the indoor rooftop area, it was decided to create a community space that will include an indoor area and an outdoor area surrounding it.

“For us [Martinsville] it was another opportunity to take a building and retrofit it to today’s world and the needs that we have,” Mayor Kathy Lawson said. “This is a great opportunity for our city and our citizens … I have seen some of the work that these guys [JRS Realty Partners] have done, and they do wonderful work.”

JRS Realty Partners LLC have been working on three other projects in the area: the construction at the old Fieldale High School, which will have 23 apartments and should be finished by January; the old John Redd Smith School, which will have 39 apartments and is set to finish in June; and the old Winn-Dixie building, which will have 25 apartments and is set to be finished in the first quarter of 2023.

One Ellsworth project is their newest and biggest project and is projected to finish construction in the fourth quarter of 2023 according to John Garland from JRS Realty Partners.

“This building represents about a 15 to 20 million dollar investment that’s here in our community,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “So we’re looking at somewhere in the vicinity of probably 80 to 100 thousand dollars a year in utility payments that would be coming to the city just from electric, water, sewer.”

“The BB&T project is a really exciting project that’s going to add to the momentum that’s been building here in uptown Martinsville,” Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Watkins said. “It’s just going to be really nice to see lots of people coming in and out of this building who live here and work here.”

Jim Cherney and his partner, John Garland, of JRS have a combined 83 years of development experience, Cherney said. The two have pledged $9 million of investment money to this project and another $11 million to the three other local projects.

“Martinsville and Henry County are on the move,” Cherney said. “They’re attracting new industry, fresh innovation and more importantly new faces with new ideas … There are currently 11,000 commuters every day that drive in to work in the City of Martinsville or the surrounding Henry County area. They generate new ideas. They generate investment.”

People who work in this area but live elsewhere “get a paycheck and leave with it and spend it in other communities,” Cherney added. “That money, if spent here, has a multiplier on the entire local economy.”

Cherney said that he and Garland want to build apartments that they themselves would want to live in and that are affordable for emergency responders, teachers and people who work and live in the community.

Garland said parts of the building that are good and usable will be kept, and they will only take out newer elements that have been added over the years, such as glass office separators. This includes keeping the vault to possibly use as a wine cellar and the old teller station as private dining.

“This kind of space excites me because of all the spaces. This is the nicest architecture,” Garland said about the area that will become the commercial space in the smaller brick portion of the building.

“I think this is the beginning of a significant transformation in what’s going on uptown,” Towarnicki said. “We’re at a point where uptown Martinsville is really on the edge of transforming for the good and it’s going to serve us well for many years to come.”

Construction on the building will begin in 12 months and then people will begin to live in and enjoy Martinsville from a “high-rise” view, Towarnicki said with a chuckle.