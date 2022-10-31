69 properties from the estate of Ted Balabanis to be sold at auction on Nov. 16

Later this month overmore than $8 million in property will be sold at auction, divesting a family of one man’s accumulation of real estate over his lifetime.

Theofilos G. Balabanis died on Feb. 4. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday this month, but instead, his family will be selling at auction most of his real estate holdings.

On Nov. 16, people will gather at Chatmoss Country Club, 550 Mt. Olivet Road in Martinsville for two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m., as auctioneers will sell 69 properties tax-assessed at over $8 million dollars to the highest bidders.

Bids will be accepted for any one parcel or any grouping of parcels.

While most of the properties are in Martinsville and Henry County, some are in Patrick and Pittsylvania counties and in the city of Danville.

The properties come in a variety of classifications including commercial, retail, multifamily townhouses, duplexes, single family homes and shopping centers. Some of the properties are wooded with no improvements (buildings or houses).

“Some of the land is used for hunting,” said Chris Harvey, Balabanis’ longtime office manager.

Harvey still answers the phone at the T&R Properties offices at 29 Broad St. in uptown Martinsville.

“We hope to continue to serve the properties after they are sold,” Harvey said. “Once a new owner is in place, we hope to still be here to collect the rent and provide maintenance as requested. We are familiar with all of the tenants and the properties - we know the ups and downs.”

“Ted,” as most people knew him, was born in Greece and came to America at the age of 2 when his family settled in Westfield Massachusetts.

After a stint in the Army, he lived in New York for a while and moved to Martinsville after he was hired to manage the Lynwood Country Club, a private facility that catered to DuPont executives when it opened in 1947, but permanently closed in 2011. The property is now being converted into a solar farm.

Balabanis opened the Hut restaurant in Collinsville, now operating as Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant, and expanded with the Southern Host Inn Motel in Ridgeway, the Harmony Hall Home for Adults and eventually T&R Properties, which stands for “Ted & Ruby,” his wife of more than 40 years.

“He was an interesting guy to say the least,” said Jim Woltz, president of Woltz and Associates, the real estate broker and auctioneering firm out of Roanoke that is handling the estate. “I didn’t know him, but I’ve talked to potential buyers and people in the community. He was generous and tried to help people. He was obviously cognizant of their financial backgrounds.”

Woltz said the properties' rents were “all over the place” but on average relatively low.

“He had a heart of compassion or maybe he just wanted to keep them rented, but he was known for letting someone ride on the rent,” said Woltz.

Properties Balabanis added to his portfolio that are now scheduled to be auctioned include the Social Security Administration Building at 320 Commonwealth Blvd. that rents for $11,832 a month; the Holiday Shopping Center, a strip mall at 1900 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville, that includes 32 commercial units with 12 vacancies and four vacant residential units, currently renting for $16,394 monthly; and the Central Plaza at 706 N. Memorial Avenue that includes a Family Dollar and earns $6,038 in monthly rent.

Also listed is a house at 907 Hunting Ridge Road that is rented for $1,400 a month, two duplexes on Westover Drive in Collinsville that earn a combined $1,900 in monthly rent and a property on Jefferson Street in Martinsville that rents for $725 a month.

Townhomes on Church Street Extension and in Ridgeway also will be up for bid.

Other properties in Martinsville listed include four properties on Broad Street and two each on College Street and Banks Road.

Single properties are listed on East Church, Dexter, Fayette, Pine and Stuart streets, Mountain and Beaver roads and Rivermont Heights in Martinsville and, in Bassett, Trenthill Drive.

Four properties are on Chatham Heights Road, six are on Liberty Street, three on Ellsworth Street and eight are on Maple Street.

Multiple properties are also listed on Westover Drive in Danville, Buena Vista Avenue in Stuart, and Chatham Road, Greensboro Road, Chatmoss Court Extension, AL Philpott Highway Melody Lane and in Henry County.

There is a vacant lot beside 907 Hunting Ridge Road listed in the sale and even the T&R Properties name, phone number, website, accounts receivable, equipment, material, appliances and everything else associated with the business will be up for auction.

“From the business side of this sale, this will offer a real opportunity for a broad range of people,” said Woltz. “You can buy a property individually or group them anyway you want.

Woltz said his company is licensed in 17 states and is accustomed to settling large land portfolios so from his standpoint, there is nothing about the size and scope of Balabanis’ estate that is unusual or complicated.

“We’re well versed in this and how to take the properties and sell them,” Woltz said. “They get it all closed at the same time. What would take years sometimes, gets done in one day."

An auction preview session was held last week and another one is scheduled for Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at 29 Broad St. in Martinsville.

Most of the properties are currently rented so the auction company is asking that prospective buyers not disturb the tenants.

Auctioneers have viewed all the properties and taken pictures that may be viewed online at woltz.com/auctions/1007a/ and woltz.com/auctions/1007p/.