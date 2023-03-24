A 700-acre property with a lodge in Henry County has been turned into a retreat for pastors and their families and staff.

Energize Ministries, based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been providing respite services for pastors and their families for 14 years. The property in northern Henry County at the base of Turkeycock Mountain provides a permanent retreat location; before Energized purchased it in 2021, the organization sponsored retreats for pastors at various locations.

“Specifically what we focus on is preventative care and prayer support,” Energize Ministries Director Andy Bowersox said. “The broader purpose of Energize Ministries is to help elevate the level of care … and prayer support for our pastors and clergy at large.”

Energize initially began using the Henry County property for retreats for a few days at a time for different guests. That relationship developed into Energize Ministries leasing the property and then eventually, in 2021, purchasing it. It now operates full-time.

The ministry offers free one-, two- or three-day retreats once a year per group in a 3,500-square-foot log cabin, along with 12 miles of trails and pastures and streams.

The current waiting list is four months, with people from all over the United States waiting for their turns to stay there.

Guests also have access to confidential prayer support so that they can talk over concerns with staff without worrying about other people learning about it. Each guest pastor may chose whether to have Energize staff on-site for guided retreats or, in the case of self-guided tours, no Energize staff there.

The current limit is 10 guests per group, but the property is under construction for expansion.

The ministry is non-denominational with one overriding guideline: The church or ministry using the property must teach from the Bible.

The organization has three main principles that it wants to guests to experience while there: encouragement, refreshment and recreation, Bowersox said. In the future more intensive services such as financial counseling will be offered.

That encouragement is important and often overlooked.

“In any given church there is way more criticism than there is care,” Bowersox said. “What we say is that leadership at any level invokes the criticism of some. It just goes with the territory.

“But when you’re leading in the spiritual realm it actually brings an all-out attack against and advance of the Gospel message,” he said. “And that shows up in marriage stress [and] financial stress, and researchers will tell you that it takes seven compliments to overcome the effects of one criticism.”

Churches are not immune to the discouraging practice of more complaints than compliments, he said: “‘Music is too loud,’ ‘The pews are too hard,’ ‘We shouldn’t meet at this time’” are examples of what pastors deal with on a daily basis.

“Our pastors, our clergy, regularly fight with discouragement issues … isolation and sometimes even depression-related issues. It’s very difficult,” he added. This retreat offers an escape to rejuvenate and get much needed rest, he said.

The idea for the ministry began when Bowersox was at a low place in life financially, needed to get away from stresses of life and have a bit of good old-fashioned fun. He offered to take the youth pastor at his church and their children on a fun day of recreation full of riding four-wheelers and making a campfire.

What was a standard day of regular outdoor recreation to Bowersox provided the pastor with a much needed break from the stresses of life. Thus the idea to create a place that would “elevate the level of care to build an army of people that are committed to reinvesting and refilling the pitchers of their pastors’ lives” was born, Bowersox said.

The ministry lets pastors know they are invited through social media, newsletters, radio giveaways, bus tours and more. It also has resources and tips of its website, energizeministries.com.

Though Bowersox said he is not ready to release the exact address of the retreat, Henry County GIS records show it is off Dyer’s Store Road about equidistant from both ends of the road. GIS records show it was purchased in November 2021 for $1,500,000 from Edward Malone and Dean Malone.

There are plans to open a portion of the property to the public for special events revolving around an amphitheater that is already in the works. The retreat portion of the property will remain exclusive to pastors and their family and staff and will not be offered to any other groups.

For more information email infor@energizeministries.com, call 800-477-3583 and visit energizeministries.com or the Energize Ministries Facebook page.