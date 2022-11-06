74th Annual Veterans Day service slated; veterans to be awarded

The Veterans Service Organization (VSO) will host the 74th Annual Veterans Day Service at 11 a.m. Friday — Veterans Day — at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

The guest speaker at the event is retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles M. Clay. Clay is a lifelong resident of Virginia who was born in Martinsville and grew up in Bassett.

The Veteran of the Year and Martinsville-Henry County Outstanding Military Veteran will be announced.

W.C. Fowlkes will begin the service by welcoming and recognizing the guests, the Bassett High School (BHS) JROTC will present the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Magna Vista High School Choir will sing the National Anthem.

Joseph Ellison will place and retrieve the Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) flags, and AMVETS will perform the POW and MIA tribute.

Mark Hinchcliff will perform the invocation, and Sonny Richardson will introduce the VSO commanders and auxiliary presidents. After, the U.S. Army National Guard 29th Infantry Band will perform music.

David Kipfinger will give an update on the Vietnam Wall; Pastor Doug Ramsey will introduce the guest speaker; Walter Shepard will announce the Veteran of the Year; and Henry County Supervisor Debra Buchanan will present the Outstanding Veteran Award.

Dave Gilleran will perform a benediction, BHS JROTC will retrieve the colors and W.C. Fowlkes will close the ceremony.

Refreshments will be provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4637.

Clay’s military career started in the Virginia Army National Guard as a field artilleryman in Battery A, 1st Battalion 246th Field Artillery in Martinsville. Clay returned to Battery A to serve as service battery and executive officer after commissioning through the Virginia National Guard Officer Candidate School (OCS).

He commanded the service battery of that battalion for 2 years before he returned to Battery A and commanded there for 4 1/2 years. As a service officer, Clay served as a TAC officer, senior TAC officer and training officer.

After his field artillery commands, Clay was assigned as commandant of the Virginia National Guard for OCS for four years and was then assigned to the state headquarters as training support team chief, operations and training.

He served as the superintendent of the Virginia Military Academy (VMA) which included the OCS program, the Non-commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) and several Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) schools.

While he was superintendent, VMA transitioned into the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command’s Total Army School (TASS) as a Regional Training Institute (RTI) with four training battalions. Clay was the first commander of the RTI.

In November 2000, Clay retired from military service as the State Mobilization Officer but then 2 months later he served as secretary of the general staff in the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) at Fort Lee.

He retired from that position after 15 years and now lives in Blackstone with his wife, Judith Clay. They have three children and nine grandchildren.

Donations and support for the event were provided by: AMVETS Post 35, DAV Chapter, American Legion Post Homer Dillard #78, Marine Corps League Post, American Legion Pannill Post #42, Martinsville-Henry County Veteran’s Honor Guard, U.S. Army National Guard 29th Infantry Band, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4637 and #10840, Collinsville Engraving, Quality Printing, HJDB Event Center, Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Supervisors.