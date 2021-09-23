8-year-old child seriously injured after hit and run while exiting school bus

An 8-year-old child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle just after getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for a white Toyota pickup truck believed to have struck the child in the 8000 block of Route 57 at 3:23 p.m. and then fleeing the scene, a VSP release stated.

The boy was exiting a Henry County school bus when the hit and run occurred and was flown by air-care to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Henry County school bus #147 was stopped on Route 57 while rescue operations were underway and traffic was routed around it.

School bus video is being downloaded by investigators at this time, but police say the Toyota pick-up should have visible damage to the headlights.

The release did not make clear whether both headlights might be affected or wether the damage is expected to be to one side or the other.

Clothes including a pair of pants and a shirt appeared to have been cut and were discarded nearby along with a red and black checkered coat, a cap, face mask and a single shoe.

A landing zone was set up in a nearby field to provide for air transport.