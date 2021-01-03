A big attraction resumes its place in Uptown Martinsville

A Bassett team, led by Eddie Bassett, went out under cover of night to measure clandestinely a big chair already in place in Thomasville, N.C., to ensure the Bassett chair would be the larger, the reports said. They created what, at one time, was the largest chair in the world.

On 1960, a model known as Lynn Arnold lived in a cubicle atop that big chair for six weeks.

That Big Chair was removed in 2015, after its legs had rotted. In 2006 owner Curtis Properties Inc. put up a brown-painted aluminum version of the chair.

Since 1902, furniture manufacturing has played a significant role in Martinsville and Henry County. The Furniture Heritage phase of the Deep Roots campaign recognizes that.

“As our area continues to grow and diversify, it is important to celebrate our history in furniture manufacturing and those who helped build that legacy,” Hodges said. “The Big Chair was a hit in the past with locals and tourists who came to Uptown Martinsville to see one of the largest chairs in America. With many local groups partnering to bring new development to our uptown district, the Big Chair really couldn’t have returned at a more perfect time.”