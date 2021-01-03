A big attraction resumes its place in Uptown Martinsville

The new year brings a new Big Chair to Uptown Martinsville.
From 2019 to 2013, a wooden Big Chair stood in the Furniture Heritage Plaza in the Broad Street Parking Lot. It never went back after it was removed for repairs.
The new chair was made of metal by PAC Custom Woodworking & CNC Routing of Collinsville, owned by Patrick Hawks and Timothy Waller. It is 21 feet and 3 inches high and weighs 4,400 pounds. A replica of the original Bassett chair, it is in the Grove Park Mission style.
The original Big Chair, made of ash, weighed 4,900 pounds, stood more than 20 feet tall and spanned more than 25 feet.
The new big chair is a product of cooperation between Anstey Hodge, Bassett Furniture Industries, city of Martinsville, Guy M. Turner Crane Services, PAC Custom Woodworking & CNC Routing and Solid Stone Fabric.
The Big Chair was brought back because the original was “a hit in the past with locals and tourists who came to Uptown Martinsville to see one of the largest chairs in America,” said Sarah Hodges, director of tourism for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. “With many local groups partnering to bring new development to our Uptown district, the Big Chair really couldn’t have returned at a more perfect time.”
The new chair was “funded as part of a larger Marketing Plan and was fully funded by the Tourism Office’s budget,” Hodges said.
The original Big Chair came about through the joint efforts of B & M Finishing, Bassett Furniture Industries, Blue Ridge Architecture, Bowles Construction, Boxley Materials Company, City of Martinsville, Fred Martin & Associates, Guy M. Turner Crane Service, Martinsville Block, Mrs. Dudley Walker, Naff Welding, Patrick Henry Community College, Piedmont Arts Association, Prillaman Landscape Dimensions, Southern Virginia Artisan Center, The Garden Study Club, The Martinsville Garden Club, Triangle Electric and Wooden Creations.
The original Big Chair was dedicated with fanfare in a ceremony attended by about 150 people. The new Big Chair was installed relatively quietly.
However, Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner showed up after installation was nearly complete, and he was able to climb a ladder to the top of it and be photographed there.
He also has a picture of himself on top of the old Big Chair, he said, but doesn’t know where that is – maybe posted somewhere on an old MySpace account.
Even though the chair had been removed in 2013, the gardens and signs from the Deep Roots campaign remained in place.
The old Big Chair actually was the second big chair built by Bassett Furniture Industries.
Its first Big Chair was a 19 ½-foot-tall replica of a Duncan Phyfe model chair built in 1969 for Curtis Brothers Furniture in Washington D.C., the Bulletin reported back then.
A Bassett team, led by Eddie Bassett, went out under cover of night to measure clandestinely a big chair already in place in Thomasville, N.C., to ensure the Bassett chair would be the larger, the reports said. They created what, at one time, was the largest chair in the world.
On 1960, a model known as Lynn Arnold lived in a cubicle atop that big chair for six weeks.
That Big Chair was removed in 2015, after its legs had rotted. In 2006 owner Curtis Properties Inc. put up a brown-painted aluminum version of the chair.
Since 1902, furniture manufacturing has played a significant role in Martinsville and Henry County. The Furniture Heritage phase of the Deep Roots campaign recognizes that.
“As our area continues to grow and diversify, it is important to celebrate our history in furniture manufacturing and those who helped build that legacy,” Hodges said. “The Big Chair was a hit in the past with locals and tourists who came to Uptown Martinsville to see one of the largest chairs in America. With many local groups partnering to bring new development to our uptown district, the Big Chair really couldn’t have returned at a more perfect time.”
The new Big Chair should “sustain the elements for years to come,” because it is made of metal and powder-coated with a wood finish, Hodges said.
The original Big Chair, made of solid ash and coated with a boat-like finish, was made to tour Bassett stores across the U.S. during that company’s centennial anniversary celebration. In 2009, Bassett Furniture donated the chair to use as an icon in a Deep Roots campaign, which focuses on furniture, textiles and motorsports industries.
The new Big Chair is part of the VisitMartinsville program that presents Martinsville as “an active-lifestyle destination with a vibrant Uptown core … an active outdoor recreation destination … and a dynamic gathering place for small group activities,” Hodges stated in an email.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com