A/C work closes Main Street

Crane at Keesee Building

E. Main Street uptown was closed Wednesday morning while a large air conditioner atop the Keesee Building was being replaced. 

 Bill Wyatt

If you were uptown Wednesday morning you likely encountered the closure of East Main Street from Lester Street to the intersection with Franklin and Walnut streets. 

Guy M. Turner Crane Service from Greensboro arrived early Wednesday morning and erected a large crane that could be seen all across town.

Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis said the City closed Main Street at the request of the owners of the Keesee Building at East Main Street in order to replace a large roof-mounted air conditioner.

Davis said the company told the City the work would be complete by 11 a.m., so as not to interfere with restaurants on the street opening for lunch. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

