A crash involving a motorcycle leaves 2 clinging to life and 1 with serious injuries

Two people from Bassett are fighting for their lives and a Martinsville woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and a sports-utility vehicle on Friday night in Franklin County.

No names were released in a crash that appears to have occurred when a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser crossed the center line of Snow Creek Road and struck the motorcycle, a Virginia State Police release stated.

The motorcycle rider, 29, and his female passenger, 29, were traveling east on a 2018 Harley-Davidson when they were both thrown from the motorcycle after the collision about a mile east of Shady Grove Road, the release said.

The Toyota had crossed the centerline, struck the motorcycle and veered off the road and struck a tree, the release said. It was not clear where the motorcycle or its riders came to rest.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were flown to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old female, was transported there by ambulance with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The release indicated that charges are pending and that the crash remains under investigation.

Both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, and the woman in the Toyota was wearing her seatbelt.

