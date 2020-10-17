A different type of home-schooling

He added that there is a similar number of people who live in the area and commute elsewhere. “We would like them to stay while we attract other people,” he said.

Schools are different

Redeveloping an older school building has pros and cons, Sadler said.

“The biggest issue with a school is that you have a lot of unrentable space,” such as hallways that tend to be very wide, he said.

On the plus side, Sadler added, “it’s a super sturdy building. That always makes it easier when you don’t have to do a lot of structural work. A lot of your walls are already built, a lot of ductwork is already in place.”

The fact that the school has only been vacant for two years is another positive, he said.

“Often when you take on a school project, the building has been vacant for a long time and not maintained. But this one was in good shape when they closed it, and they’ve kept it in good shape,” Sadler said.

In order to use historic tax credits, “there are certain elements of the building you have to preserve,” he said.