A growing topic of interest: What do experts in Virginia advise about growing marijuana at home?

The Virginia Cooperative Extension and area Master Gardeners haven’t been getting many questions about the latest gardening craze – but a new shop in Stuart has constant requests for advice.

It has been legal in Virginia since July 1 to grow up to four marijuana plants per household, and that first day hit with a bang. New growers have been scrambling ever since to learn the complicated methods of growing this unusual plant.

Strict guidelines in Virginia govern growing the plant at home and possessing up to an ounce, but marijuana is not legal on the federal level.

However, though people can grow the hemp that bears this crop, selling it remains against the law in Virginia – causing a conundrum for people who have wanted to get seeds to grow it. To get around that impediment, and to celebrate the new law, the group Virginia Marijuana Justice gave away an estimated 20,000 seeds on July 1.

The Green Leaf in Stuart was one of the only four locations in Virginia where those seeds were available, and store owner Kenneth Moorefield said that about 2,500 people showed up that day to get their free seeds.

But growing those plants -- and the tips from horticulture experts that might help that process -- is a bit more convoluted.