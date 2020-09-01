A major miles-stone accomplished: Joe Williams of Martinsville passes 20,000 miles on foot.

When Joe Williams reached the top end of Sam Lions Trail on a recent Thursday, he was greeted with cheers, balloons, signs, hors d’oeuvres and mimosas.
It was a celebration of his 20,000th mile walked.
That distance has been tracked through the meticulous record-keeping of Williams, a resident of Martinsville who started this daily trek 11 years ago.
His wife, Brenda, had prepared a little reception for him in front of their house by the road, and friends were gathered to mark the 20,000 miles-stone.
After he greeted and chatted with each, they toasted him. Williams, 79 as of Saturday, talked about his experience:
He has been walking about 5 miles a day, no matter the weather, for 11 years, and “I feel as good as I” did from the beginning, he said.
Being that active has kept up his good health and stamina, he said.
On each walk, among his musical selections are these four everyday songs: “The Bells of Saint Mary’s” by David Grisman, “Blessed Quietness” by Jimmy Swaggart, “Hymn to Freedom” by Travers Geoffray and “Amazing Grace” by flautist Hubert Laws.
“It’s going to be my funeral music, too,” he said.
Through the daily walk – heat, snow, driving rain – gardens exploding in bloom or holiday decorations showing celebration – lets him “see this community in all the conditions,” he said, and get to know it well.
“He’s got a wardrobe for every 10 degrees [change in temperature] and every type of precipitation,” his wife said.
In all this time, “I have not gotten tired of this route,” and his daily constitutional “has never been a chore.”
After the reception, he went in the house to record his walk into an Excel spreadsheet he created to keep track of his progress.
It gives all sorts of data that can be measured from every single day of the past 11 years. The entries include time walked, weather, shoes and, at least twice a month, his blood pressure and heart rate.
“I just like data,” he said, showing the various charts that make up the spreadsheet.
He scrolled back to entries from June 2009, when he began keeping track. It shows an average of 5 miles a day, the same as he has now.
Though “I’m never fixated about the grand total, I’m always surprised how quickly it accumulates,” he said.
He recognizes each 1,000-mile point by holding a sign with that mile number as he walks.
The first few years of his walks were with Steve Draper (of the clothing store), at 6 each morning. At the end of each of those 1,000 miles, the pair would celebrate with a beer together, or perhaps wine or some ice cream, he said.
He also replaces his shoes at every 1,000 miles. He always wears a pair of New Balance 993 (“They’re expensive; look for sales”). He’s up to his 20th pair – it’s easy to keep track, because he writes the pair number in permanent marker under one of the tongues.
No matter what his day’s schedule looks like, “I could always find an hour” for his walk, he said.
“I’ve never been sick to the point that I didn’t feel comfortable going out to walk,” he said. “I think it’s because I’ve been exposed to all the elements.”
The key to being able to do that is to dress according to the weather. With the right gear, “it doesn’t bother me if it’s 10 degrees or 20 degrees or raining or snowing … I will go.”
His collection includes cold weather tights, nylon rain paints, light pants, heavier pants, “heavier yet” pants, lightweight jackets and parkas; gloves; scarves and hats; and umbrellas.
The only thing that would really bother him would be for his head and shoulders to get wet, he said, so if rain is even a possibility, he carries along an umbrella in a bag.
When he travels, the first things he packs are his walking clothes, he said.
The big test of his devotion came in his first year of walking, when he and his wife were spending Christmas with their son in Cary, N.C. Intense rain “just short of a hurricane” was pounding down. “It was horrendous,” he said, but he walked through it.
“I knew if I did that, nothing could stop me,” he said.
His wife interjected with a saying from Scandinavia: There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.
The only two days he missed walking in 11 years came when he was hospitalized for observation. His wife said his heart monitor had showed a high heart rate probably because he was out under a relentless sun after having sprayed some ant spray.
“I will never ask myself, ‘Am I gonna walk today?’ My question to myself is, ‘When do I walk today?’.”
His daughter told him that it’s 24,091 miles around the earth, he said.
“In the back of my brain is, if I can do it for 3 more years, I can walk around the circumference of the earth,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
