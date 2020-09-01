A major miles-stone accomplished: Joe Williams of Martinsville passes 20,000 miles on foot.

He also replaces his shoes at every 1,000 miles. He always wears a pair of New Balance 993 (“They’re expensive; look for sales”). He’s up to his 20th pair – it’s easy to keep track, because he writes the pair number in permanent marker under one of the tongues.

No matter what his day’s schedule looks like, “I could always find an hour” for his walk, he said.

“I’ve never been sick to the point that I didn’t feel comfortable going out to walk,” he said. “I think it’s because I’ve been exposed to all the elements.”

The key to being able to do that is to dress according to the weather. With the right gear, “it doesn’t bother me if it’s 10 degrees or 20 degrees or raining or snowing … I will go.”

His collection includes cold weather tights, nylon rain paints, light pants, heavier pants, “heavier yet” pants, lightweight jackets and parkas; gloves; scarves and hats; and umbrellas.

The only thing that would really bother him would be for his head and shoulders to get wet, he said, so if rain is even a possibility, he carries along an umbrella in a bag.

When he travels, the first things he packs are his walking clothes, he said.