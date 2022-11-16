A model train: Chris Lawless and Lawless Welding build train to lead Saturday's Christmas Parade

This year’s 2022 Crown Holdings MHC Christmas Parade will be led by a Christmas train specially made by Christopher Lawless and the staff at Lawless Welding.

Though Lawless grew up locally, he left to travel around for a bit, living in places such as Miami. He said he found that the big city life was nothing compared to the atmosphere he experiences living back home again.

Five years ago, Lawless started Lawless Welding with only two employees, and now it is now up18. Lawless participated in both Grow and Startup MHC, Chamber of Commerce programs to help small businesses succeed, and awards he received from both helped him purchase new machines.

Lawless’ current project, however, is a bit different that his usual.

He has been working long hours to finish a train that will lead the other floats and entries in this year's Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade. His first time participating in the parade was last year, when he ended up winning the best commercial float award.

This year, he won't compete with his entry.

“I don’t want to do anything as far as competition," he said. "I want to do something that can be cool and donate this.”

With just a few days left until the parade, Lawless is making quick work on the project that he started building on Sunday. He and his workers have been working late nights to get the train done on time for Saturday's parade.

“It’s been a hard couple days,” he said. “I’m throwing it together.”

He said he has had to hustle now that the date of the parade hit him -- he had been thinking, mistakenly, that it would be in December, giving him plenty of time to finish the train.

“I’m making progress,” Lawless said. “It’s just a slow thing.”

“Every day it’ll … be more progression,” he said.

The main body is complete. He also is making two wagon buggies to attach to the back of the train to hold Christmas presents and for people to ride in during the parade.

The train still needs to be painted and have lights and decorations placed.

Around a month ago, Lawless began looking for the base of the train, which is repurposed from a lawn mower that he found for sale at a farm. A 55-gallon trash drum barrel on its side creates the round trunk, topped with a chimney attachment.

He said that he plans to paint the train in the Crown Holding colors of gold, white and green and even have a crown decoration on top with the other decorations that get put on. Crown Holdings is the sponsor of the parade.

Lawless said his company haa already done one job for Crown, and this is just to “welcome them into the community” and showcase what Lawless Welding can do.

The chimney on the front of the train is attached to a compartment that opens to allow the engine of the tractor to crank, but also has room where a fog machine will be stored to create a smoke effect. Lawless’ workers welded a workable door to place on the top opening of the rain barrel and make the engine and smoke machine accessible.

The audience may see Lawless in one of the buggies, because “I don’t know if I’m gonna fit in” the main part of the train, he chuckled. “It might be one of my guys” up front.

Behind the whole train and two buggies, the rest of the employees will ride on a trailer.

“I like being in the parade,” he said. “I’m happy to be a part of it … I’m excited about it. This is fun, this is stuff we enjoy doing and my guys have stayed late doing this and normally they don’t do that.”

The parade will begin with a show at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Martin Plaza. The actual parade will start at 5 p.m.

From 4-9 p.m. portions of Church Street, Moss Street, Cleveland Avenue, Main Street and Ellsworth Street will be closed. From 1-9 p.m. portions of Market Street, Bridge Street and Starling Avenue will be closed.