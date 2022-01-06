A month doesn't begin to tackle recuperating from Kentucky tornado

On Dec. 10, a violent tornado struck Western Kentucky, leaving death and destruction in its wake, including demolishing her in-laws’ home. There were 58 confirmed fatalities over a 165-mile stretch by the time the storm ended.

The memory of that day will remain with her as long as she lives, Bowling said.

“We were at first in a daze, unable to make any plans for Christmas, and then we became depressed at all the suffering of our friends, families and even strangers,” Bowling said. “Now that we have witnessed so many piles of rubble, we are going through grief of what is gone that will never be the same. It has been described as a war zone here.”

Recovery efforts are still underway and expected to remain so for some time to come. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army continue to collect donations to provide relief to the affected areas and aid to the people who need it.

Bowling’s roots are in Henry County. Her brother, Fred, lives here and her nephew, Eric, got his first taste of politics when he recently ran for a seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

“My mother and father were Juanita and James Bowling from the Axton area in Irisburg,” said Bowling. “She died in January 2020 and Dad died 10 years ago, but I still have a doublewide trailer on the family property and still visit.”

Bowling moved to her husband’s hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, when the couple married in 1974. She said she has been there so long now it has become as much home to her as Henry County.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, says the tornado that struck Mayfield started in Obion County in Tennessee at 8:49 p.m., but Bowling said they were forewarned long before that.

“Early that morning everything was weird with the animals,” Bowling said. “We saw three skunks all low to the ground and acting strange, and then it hailed.”

After crossing into Kentucky in Fulton County, the tornado began to grow wider and strengthen. It struck the small community of Cayce at EF4 intensity, destroying homes and businesses including the Cayce Volunteer Fire Department.

The storm then turned northeast of Cayce and weakened to an EF2 before regaining its intensity.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for Mayfield at 9:26 p.m. as the massive tornado approached the town from the southwest.

“The sirens were going off, alerting us to imminent danger, but we were lucky that it only came within a mile of us,” said Bowling. “The Catholic church got hit first, and then every church in the downtown area, 10 or more, were destroyed or damaged.

“It destroyed the post office, doctors lost their records and people here lost friends and family.”

Bowling described the scene as “horrifying” and told of a mother who grabbed both of her children, one on her left side and one on her right.

“The tornado took the child on her right and he didn’t survive,” said Bowling. “But there wasn’t a mark on the child on her left. He was just fine.”

Bowling said hell passed through Mayfield for about 15 minutes beginning about 9:30 p.m. and packing winds between 190 and 206 mph.

“The tornado would skip over one house and then destroy every house on one side of the street and leave the other side with no damage at all,” Bowling said. “We lost our pharmacy, city hall, city police ... people want to know how to pay their electric bill when they get their power back on.”

Bowling said the school bus garage was destroyed, along with 90% of the school buses.

“It was a catastrophe. Our whole town is in ruin,” Bowling said. “But we have had multiple people come with donations.”

Among the piles of destruction came truckloads of relief from organizations such as the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief.

“They brought diapers, canned foods, and donated 200 or 300 bicycles,” said Bowling. “They set up hot showers and grills for cooking at Walmart and fixed it so people could wash their clothes.

“Walmart looks like a circus with people cooking in the parking lot and tents, two big Jimmy Dean trucks, and Denny’s with a makeshift kitchen feeding people. We are so blessed.”

But Bowling said her husband’s family home and RV were destroyed, and a friend who survived suffered a broken back in four places.

The National Weather Service determined the tornado traveled 165 miles from Woodland Mills to Rough River Dam State Resort Park and was on the ground for nearly three hours. It was rated “high-end EF4” with an estimated peak wind speed of 190 mph.

It was the deadliest single tornado in the United States since the Joplin, Missouri tornado 10 years ago.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.