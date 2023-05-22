A charge of first-degree murder was certified to Henry County Circuit Court among other charges on Monday.

Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville appeared in Henry County General District Court for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett at Northview Garden Apartments on Feb. 14.

Additional charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony also were certified to the higher court.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Feb. 14, the 911 Communications Center received a call from someone who stated there was a person with a gunshot wound at Northview Garden Apartment, 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville. When deputies arrived, they found Ross inside the apartment complex with a gunshot injury. Ross died at the scene, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Investigators said they determined Ross and Pritchett had argued, Pritchett produced a firearm, shot Ross and then fled the scene. Pritchett was taken into custody at 6:45 a.m. the following day in Axton without incident, the release stated.

Indictments

A total of 166 indictments were issued Monday by a Henry County grand jury: 108 were direct and 58 were regular.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Regular indictments

Those indicted through certified indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:

Mallory Christine Ballance, 27, on or about Feb. 8: Grand larceny, possess methamphetamine; on Jan 4: Grand larceny.

Leslie Renea Brown, 39, on or about March 3, 2021: Shoplifting - third offense.

Kaylee Lynn Chism, 23, on or about April 9: Forgery, utter a forged check.

Adrian Ramon Craig, 43, on or about Nov. 28: Possess a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon by a felon, carry a concealed weapon.

Floriza Lysbeth Reyes Cruz, 33, on or about Nov. 6: Two counts of endanger life of a child.

Kelley David Daniel, 50, on or about Nov. 14: Possess a firearm by a felon.

Lucas John Donley, 36, on or about Dec. 28: Aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy.

Christopher Neil Dotson, 33, on or about Jan 4: Six counts felony fail to appear.

Kimberly Sue Farley, 50, on or about Feb. 20: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Alexander De'Andre Finney, 32, on or about Sept. 23: Felony fail to appear; on or about Jan 22: strangulation.

Cody Shane Gearhart, 20, on or about May 27: Endanger life of a child, elude police.

Christopher Nathaniel Gibbs, 28, on or about March 30: Possess firearm on school property.

Zachary Allen Evan Gilley, 19, on or about Oct. 7: Grand larceny of a firearm.

Jervon Laray Hairston, 27, on or about Feb. 15: Possess a firearm by a violent felon.

Rena Shiann Hundley, 31, on or about Dec. 21, 2021: Grand larceny of a firearm.

Dustin Lyn Hylton, 35, on or about Jan 24: Malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Krislyn Paige Lyon, 37, on or about July 28: Two counts of endanger life of a child.

Darrell Wayne Martin, 51, on or about Jan. 8: Two counts of break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny.

Cleophus Verdell O'Neil Jr., 65, on or about Dec. 31: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle; on or about Jan. 23: Felony fail to appear.

Nathan Hughes Pilson, 60, on or about Feb. 14: Break and enter a dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery.

Dana Juan Reynolds, 43, on or about Feb. 14: Possess with intent to distribute more than 1 oz., but less than 5 lbs. of marijuana, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute - third offense, possess cocaine with intent to distribute - third offense.

Tyler Lee Rodgers, 24, on or about July 26: Possess methamphetamine, felony fail to appear.

Kristopher Allen Simacek, 33, on or about Dec. 23: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Melvin Carlos Smith, 41, on or about Feb. 16: Felony fail to appear.

Ntayez Javon Smith, 23, on or about Jan. 3: Elude police, endanger life of a child, abduction.

Aaron David Sykes, 43, on or about March 7: Threatening to burn or bomb a structure.

Joseph Berkley Taylor III, 38, on or about Jan 7: Possess a firearm by a violent felon; on or about Jan. 22, 2021: Felony fail to appear.

Archer Henry Wilson Jr. 42, on or about Dec. 28: Abduction, malicious wounding of a family or household member.

Frank Lee Wooding, 56, on or about Jan 28: Maliciously shoot within an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction.

Alicia Yvonne Wray, 41, on or about Dec. 17: Destruction of property.

Direct indictments

Those indicted through direct indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:

Rayeen Ahmed, 47, on or about April 1: Conduct illegal gambling operation, 18 counts of possess gambling device.

Zeeshan Ansar, 31, on or about March 28: Conduct illegal gambling operation, 13 counts of possess gambling device.

Jason Bradlee Barnes, 45, on or about Dec. 27: Six counts of break and enter a building in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny, enter property with intent to damage or interfere, intentional destruction of property.

Andre Pierre Beal, 34, on or about June 5: Possess fentanyl.

Brandy Nicole Biggs, 40, on or about April 4: Possess methamphetamine.

Bobby Ray Bowden Jr., 29, on or about Jan 2: Sexual battery, assault and battery.

Rooney Junior Cartwright, 40, on or about Dec. 17, 2020: Elude police, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Renaldo A. Clements, 44, on or about Jan. 4: Possess methamphetamine.

Rebecca L. Cox, 38, on or about Jan 15: Forgery, uttering, obtain identifying documents without authorization, attempt to obtain money by false pretenses, falsely identify self to law enforcement.

Adrian Ramon Craig, 43, on or about Nov. 28: Possess cocaine, possess a firearm while possessing cocaine.

James Henry Curry, 32, on or about Jan. 4: Possess fentanyl, possess methamphetamine, possess tramadol.

Lucas John Donley, 36, on or about Dec. 28: Four counts of aggravated sexual battery, produce or make child pornography, 13 counts of produce or make child pornography - second or subsequent offense, possess child pornography, elude police, felony hit and run.

Cody Shane Gearhart, 22, on or about May 27: Possess methamphetamine, possess a firearm while possessing methamphetamine.

Jervon Laray Hairston, 27, on or about Feb. 15: Possess methamphetamine, Possess a firearm while possessing methamphetamine.

Travis Carter Jones, 41, on or about Nov. 25, 2021: Felony hit and run resulting in personal injury.

Dustin Ray Matherly, 27, on or about Dec. 30: Possess fentanyl.

Jeremy Wayne Miracle, 40, on or about March 20: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Will Kamau Ndirangu, 36, on or about May 8, 2022: Four counts of computer solicitation of a child - second or subsequent offense.

Dana Juan Reynolds, 44, on or about Jan. 18: Two counts of distribute methamphetamine; on or about Feb 14: Three counts of possess hydrocodone with intent to distribute - third offense.

Matthew O'Neil Risaliti, 27, on or about Feb. 7, 2022: Break and enter a building with intent to commit larceny.

Eric Lester Roberson, 40, on or about Nov. 6: three counts utter forged bank notes, three obtain money by false pretenses.

Tyler Lee Rodgers, 24, on or about July 26: Possess oxycodone and acetaminophen.

Joseph Berkley Taylor III, 38, on or about Jan 7: Carry a concealed weapon.

James Matthew Wright, 78, between July 21, 2017 and Aug. 20, 2019: Two counts of aggravated sexual battery by [a relative], object sexual penetration.

Roanoke man wanted for sexual assault of child in Henry County The Henry County Sheriff's Department is looking for a Roanoke man after parents reported that their 6-year-old child was sexually assaulted.

Roanoke man caught in North Carolina for sex crimes against child A Roanoke man has been apprehended and charged with sex crimes against a 6-year-old child in Henry County after a second high-speed pursuit in as many days.