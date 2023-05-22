Related to this story

NewsVu: NORTHVIEW CLIP 2

NewsVu: NORTHVIEW CLIP 2

LOOK: To see the video of the incident, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy denies Russian claim of victory in Bakhmut