A new death breaks up the string of zeroes in the West Piedmont Health District

The zeroes that had been piling up in COVID-19 data came to an abrupt end on Wednesday morning.

For two consecutive days the West Piedmont Health District had reported no new cases of the disease. On Wednesday morning there were three.

But the more important changes were a new death and a new hospitalization -- both in Franklin County -- reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.

The death likely happened weeks or even months ago. VDH officials scour a variety of death certificates and other records before adding to their database.

And we know little about who died except that VDH tracks all data by residence, and this was the 79th resident of Franklin County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There have been 322 districtwide.

We can deduce from data on the VDH dashboard that this latest victim is a Black woman in her 60s. Last week, Franklin County had a similar victim to be reported to have died. But VDH struck that from the record the next day.

This change means that now more than 75% of all 322 victims are at least 70 years old – there are 41 between the ages of 60 and 69, too – but they are overwhelmingly white (72.4%) and mostly men (53.4%).