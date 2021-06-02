A new death breaks up the string of zeroes in the West Piedmont Health District

The zeroes that had been piling up in COVID-19 data came to an abrupt end on Wednesday morning.
For two consecutive days the West Piedmont Health District had reported no new cases of the disease. On Wednesday morning there were three.
But the more important changes were a new death and a new hospitalization -- both in Franklin County -- reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
The death likely happened weeks or even months ago. VDH officials scour a variety of death certificates and other records before adding to their database.
And we know little about who died except that VDH tracks all data by residence, and this was the 79th resident of Franklin County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There have been 322 districtwide.
We can deduce from data on the VDH dashboard that this latest victim is a Black woman in her 60s. Last week, Franklin County had a similar victim to be reported to have died. But VDH struck that from the record the next day.
This change means that now more than 75% of all 322 victims are at least 70 years old – there are 41 between the ages of 60 and 69, too – but they are overwhelmingly white (72.4%) and mostly men (53.4%).
Franklin County had accounted for half of the district’s eight deaths report during May.
And the county also accounted for two of the three reported new cases reported Wednesday, and Henry County had the other.
The 7-day average is now down to 5, a nadir since last summer. The average per 100,000 population is at 3.6 and for 14 days it's 73.34 total cases.
Statewide on Wednesday, VDH reported 186 cases.
There now also have been 27 cases of variants diagnosed in the health district. The breakdown is not available by locality. There have been 2,074 statewide.
All but one of the district’s cases has been B.1.1.7, the most prevalent variant statewide. Nine people in the district (out of 111 total statewide) have been hospitalized because of that variant.
The other case is from variant P.1.
There have been 20 deaths from variants statewide but none in the West Piedmont Health District.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the district has recorded 11,726 cases, 831 hospitalizations and 322 deaths. Here is how they break down.
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,651 cases, 367 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,619 cases, 164 hospitalizations, 77 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,377 cases, 108 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,082 cases, 193 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.