'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.

"As Delta is now the dominant strain in Virginia, this ongoing surge may cause significant morbidity and mortality, with the brunt of both on the unvaccinated," researchers said.

Out of Virginia's 35 health districts, 33 are currently in a surge, including all localities in Southside Virginia. By UVa's definition, that means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale.

To understand these figures, look at the neighboring Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, which recorded 720 weekly cases in mid-January. One model from UVa suggests by Oct. 10 the district could see as many as 896 cases in the week ending Oct. 10.

The models are fed current data and use previous trends to output a wide range of scenarios. This time, even models that show the best possible outcome suggest cases will continue to rise.

But the situations could vary greatly district-to-district. For example, in the West Piedmont Health District, which encompasses Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, the impending surge could be sooner and much more dramatic. There, in mid-January, there were 703 case a week. It's possible — on the worst path — to have more than 2,800 cases a week by Sept. 5.