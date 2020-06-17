A person injured, car destroyed in 3-vehicle crash in Henry County

Staff report
One person apparently was injured and a car was destroyed Wednesday in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 220.
The wreck happened shortly before noon near the Route 609 Fieldale exit, where a silver Hyundai was demolished after colliding with a gray Volkswagen and tanker-truck hauling milk.
There was a report of a single injury, but no one appeared to have been transported from the scene to the hospital.
The Virginia State Police was investigating, and the Bassett Fire Department, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and Fieldale Fire Department responded.
The road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.