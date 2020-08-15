On Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, and on Aug. 10 the Japanese government notified the United States of its intention to surrender.

On the morning of Aug. 15, 1945, emperor Hirohito sent a cable to U.S. President Harry S. Truman agreeing to terms of surrender and shortly after noon that same day, Hirohito announced the surrender by radio to the Japanese people.

Less than three weeks later a formal surrender ceremony occurred aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of what has become known as "Victory over Japan Day" (V-J Day), and although people all over the world danced in the streets on the day it occurred, there are no longer many outward displays honoring the day when the last fighting of World War II came to an end.

Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner and retired Army Lt. Col. W.C. Fowlkes decided this year to work toward changing the apathy that they believe has become so pervasive across the county.

"We are not sure how many World War II veterans in Martinsville and Henry County are still alive, but we found six," Fowlkes said.

Turner called on city and county dignitaries, U.S Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), the Martinsville and Henry County Honor Guard and a bagpipe player to honor the surviving veterans from that day 75 years ago.

"With COVID-19 there was no way we could have a ceremony where they came to us, so we decided to take the ceremony to them," Turner said.

So on a rainy Saturday morning, a parade of officials, the local honor guard and media gathered in the Food Lion parking lot on Brookdale Road in Martinsville where they set out to visit and honor six World War II veterans in six different locations throughout Martinsville and Henry County.

Each ceremony began and ended with the bagpipes just off in the distance performed by Dan Sullivan in full Scottish piper's costume, including a kilt.

Veterans in the city were given a proclamation read my Mayor Kathy Lawson and all were recognized in writing by Griffith's office and presented by Fowlkes.

On a few occasions the veteran and other family members spoke. On two occasions Chatham Heights Baptist Church Mike Hatfield offered words and prayer.

But on every occasion the Martinsville and Henry County Honor Guard carefully folded a flag in the symbolic, tri-cornered shape properly creased 13 times and then presented to the surviving veteran.

Surviving veterans honored on V-J Day in Martinsville and Henry County:

Leonard P. Hairston, Navy, chief Petty officer, chief food services officer.

Samuel Johnson, U.S. Army.

Edward M. Linker, U. S. Navy lieutnenant.

John Robert Redd, U.S. Army, Operation Iceberg, Okinawa, awarded the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with one bronze star and good conduct, the World War II Victory Medal and the Occupation Medal and Lapel Pin.

John Edward Thomas, U.S. Army

Andrew Haley Wright, U.S. Army Sgt., 424th Infantry Regiment, 106th Infantry Division.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

