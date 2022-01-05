A surge in COVID-19 cases likely to continue for several weeks

About 50 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville as of Wednesday morning, and the surge of new cases from the holidays may still be three weeks away.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said at a COVID briefing sponsored by the MHC Chamber of Commerce that 95% of the cases are now coming from the omicron variant, and an alarming number of patients are not surviving their battle with the virus.

Our patients are "a lot sicker when they are not vaccinated, progress worse a lot faster and are not being held two weeks and sent home," said Gunn-Nolan. "They are not being successful with that fight."

In Virginia, Gunn-Nolan said, the unvaccinated are 3.9 times more likely to contract COVID-19, and only 0.01% of those fully vaccinated have died of COVID-19.

"It's concerning for those that don't have a prolonged defense," Gunn-Nolan said. The virus "will continue to mutate when it continues to infect, whether it's deadly like delta or infectious like omicron."

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Wednesday reported 67% of the population statewide are now fully vaccinated, while Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 47% and Patrick County is at 40%.

Gunn-Nolan noted that Wednesday was the 659th day of the pandemic and the warning has not changed: everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be.

Hand hygiene and masking continue to be the primary actions of defense.

"Our spike now is higher than at any point last year," said Gunn-Nolan. "At what point do we say as a community that we can't continue?"

Gunn-Nolan said the current surge of cases will likely continue to rise for the next two or three weeks.

"The fear is that we're not at our worse yet," Gunn-Nolan said. "If you are not feeling well, take all precaution."

Gunn-Nolan said a reason for the spread of the virus likely is that some people who have COVID think they have allergies instead so continue being around other people.

"Do yourself a favor if you can't get tested and treat yourself like you got it," said Gunn-Nolan. "If you think it's a common cold, you being out in public could cost someone their life."

On Wednesday, the VDH COVID-19 Dashboard showed no new deaths in the West Piedmont Health District in the past 24 hours.

The district is comprised of Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 132, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 488 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 308, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 139.

On Wednesday the VDH Dashboard showed Franklin County with 35 new cases, Henry County had 34, and there were 11 in Patrick County and six in Martinsville in the past 24 hours.

In total, Henry County has had 7,955 cases, followed by Franklin County with 7,617, Patrick County with 2,631 and Martinsville with 2,454.

The district has had 20,571 cases, 1,125 hospitalizations and 516 deaths due to COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 1,186,887 cases, 43,449 hospitalizations and 15,631 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 57 million COVID-19 cases and 830,401 deaths. Worldwide there have been 295 million cases and 5.4 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.