The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch at 1:50 p.m. Monday for an area that includes the city of Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick until 9 p.m.

Hazardous weather is expected for north central North Carolina, northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

There is a moderate (level four out of five) risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for an area west of Boone, North Carolina to Martinsville.

Across the remainder of Southside Virginia and the North Carolina Piedmont, there is an enhanced (level three out of five) risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Patrick & Henry Community College announced at 2 p.m. today that it would close early at 3 p.m. due to the expected storms.

Thunderstorms will bring the potential for damaging winds, possibly in excess of 70 mph, and hail. Tornadoes and localized flooding are also possible, the NWS said.

A warm, moist, and unstable airmass will make its way across the region this afternoon bringing with it the risk of severe thunderstorms that will continue until the passage of a cold front Tuesday morning.

High pressure is then expected to work across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday, with drier weather through Wednesday. An area of low pressure, moving along a front from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas, will bring our next chance for storms on Thursday, the NWS said.