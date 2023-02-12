Writer’s Note: The topic of homelessness has been in the public eye for the past few months. It’s easy to hear from business owners, citizens and public officials, but there has been almost no input from homeless people themselves.

I proposed to Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center Director Ariel Johnson that I spend the week there as a volunteer, then write about the experience. She agreed. That week was the evening of Monday, Jan. 30, through the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. The center is open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights the temperature drops below 37 degrees or inclement weather is forecast, and I was there nearly the entire time.

Out of respect for the privacy of the guests, their names, pictures and identifying information are not used in this article. I was acutely aware that I was with people at quite possibly the lowest points of their lives, and I was not going to take advantage of that.

Several of the guests asked me to tell their stories. I told them I would conduct interviews at the end of my week, and that interview time would be clearly noted by me sitting behind my computer as a journalist for those who wanted to go on record. Except for then, I would not use their names. Those stories are in a separate article.

Practically seven days a week, Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center volunteer Zee Koslov is the first to arrive at the basement of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, at 4:30 or 5 p.m., and she goes home for some shut-eye late at night. She’s back at 6 a.m. and sees the people through wake-up and breakfast. After they leave on the van back to town around 7:30 a.m., she cleans the center. That means putting away breakfast food, wiping tables, cleaning both bathrooms, vacuuming, taking out the trash and anything else to restore order.

She’s worn out, she said. The center is having a hard time getting dependable overnight volunteers. She gets tired of the troublesome guests who steal from and argue with each other.

Then she listed out a number of homeless people she described as kind, gentle and vulnerable. Some are like children in adult’s bodies. There include the shy ones who keep to themselves and almost never talk, and the gregarious ones who help with chores and keep lively conversation flowing.

Ariel Johnson, the director, has a master’s degree in social work. Tom Salyer is her right-hand man. Both work for Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition but spend long hours at the center, often in the evenings, and sometimes overnight when the center is short on volunteers. All the work they do for the warming center is on a purely volunteer basis. They also help the center’s guests find housing and arrange for other services.

They are particularly worried about an elderly homeless man who has become forgetful: He’ll do something, then forget he’s done it and needlessly do it again; he tells the same story over and over. He’s said he has an apartment lined up, but with different details each time he tells it – and it hasn’t panned out after a month of “tomorrows.”

Koslov’s favorite guest is a man you never know if he’ll be grumpy or happy – or all taped up.

He likes masking tape and duct tape. One time he came in with his ears taped against his head and a large leaf taped on top of his head. Once his shoes were all wrapped in tape, around and around. One night he went to bed showing no signs of mischief, but in the morning, his face was all wrapped in masking tape like a mummy, with only spots open for his eyes.

Koslov was laughing and shaking her head as she said it’s for the people like him and the other vulnerable ones that you keep going.

Reasons

About 25 different people stayed at the center that week, some each night and others, sporadically.

Most of those who talked about how they ended up at the warming center said they got put out on the streets when the person they were living with died, moved away, broke up with them and kicked them out, got evicted or got sent to jail. All except for that one woman who said she had been on the streets for five years were either from the Martinsville area or were from an adjoining county and had been living in the local area for a few years.

One consistently cheerful woman has a full-time job at a local industry but seemed confused about what to do when the apartment building she was living in was sold. At the same time, her car broke down and is still in the shop, and her phone was out of order. The center volunteer found her someone to drive her to and from work in the meantime.

One was a handsome, well dressed, composed young man who said he has a home but his power was cut off because he couldn’t afford the high bill. It was too cold at home without heat.

Four barely talked. They were deferential and polite and too timid to interact with other people. It would be hard to imagine them even talking enough to go through the job or housing application process or even be able to understand it.

Generosity

When the group arrived Thursday evening, a normally jovial elderly man came in with his head held down, dejected.

He had just cashed his disability check, he said, then was jumped in a parking lot and robbed of all his month’s pay. He said he knew the man who did it.

He cried as he talked over and over about having been robbed and occasionally would apologize for talking so much about it, but he had to, to get it off his chest.

Then he shook his head, wiped away his tears and reached inside his overalls. He pulled out a small bag and carefully unwrapped a container of mink oil from the shoe store.

“You told me your boots leak when it rains,” he told a volunteer. “We’re going to rub this into our boots to keep them dry. Give me yours first.”

It was not the only generous act. One evening a carpenter who carries his tools around in his backpack gave a volunteer a birdhouse he said he had made. Another evening, a homeless man who rides his bike all over town shyly handed a volunteer a fancy, late model iPhone. He had found it on the ground near Sportlanes, he said, and the owner probably misses it; could the volunteer advertise it as found?

Another night a guest was waiting in the hallway for a volunteer to arrive. “I know you like cards,” she said. “I got you some.” She handed a pack of cards from McDonald’s with a Disney design. “I went to McDonald’s today and got them with my meal.”

One night a timid man was sitting quietly eating a late dinner after the lights were off when another man came up, put a few tubular things onto his plate from a cylindrical container and walked to another table.

A moment later the timid man chuckled quietly. “I though those were cigars,” he whispered. “I was wondering why he gave me cigars.”

“They’re chocolate cookie rolls,” the other man said, returning the smiles and laughter.

Caretakers

A few nights a man some of the other men considered to be a troublemaker stayed. Several men slept in the cots surrounding the so-called troublemaker’s cot.

Once or twice when the troublemaker was alone in the hallway near a new volunteer, a couple of the other men went into the hall and stood between the troublemaker and the volunteer and started lighthearted conversation until the troublemaker wandered off.

Koslov did speak sharply to the troublemaker a few times when he was wandering around too much, and he’d fall right in line. He rarely spoke. He didn’t cause any trouble all week, just looked like he might if given the chance.

He stayed awake all night one night, sitting at a table with an adult coloring book. He colored in several exquisite floral designs in intricate detail.

Being on guard

The volunteers can keep their belongings in lockers inside a locked office, but most of them don’t bother. The guests never take the volunteers’ stuff, one seasoned volunteer told a newcomer.

However, sometimes the guests need to watch out for each other. Items easily can end up missing.

Some nights they relax less than others. There are a few occasional overnighters who are known to the others as thieves – those folks have been known to go through other peoples’ belongings to take things. They also sneak large amounts of the prepackaged foods the center leaves out for the guests to take with them when they leave in the morning.

It’s fine for the guests to take some food with them, said Koslov, because the purpose of offering it is so that the people will have food to eat throughout the day. However, they shouldn’t hoard it so that the others cannot get their fair share.

One man got off the bus at the warming center one evening wearing only one shoe. The other had gotten lost. It never did get made clear whether he simply had lost the shoe or if one of the other men had taken it (or how the shoe got off his foot in the first place). Koslov said she’d try to find him another pair of shoes. The center had a few extra pairs to give out as needed, but none in his size.

A storage room at the end of the men’s sleeping area has neatly stacked and labeled bins of all sorts of personal hygiene items. There are shelves full of washcloths and towels and tubs filled with blankets. Shelves hold a selection of clothes.

People are given what they need.

On Wednesday evening one man asked for a pair of socks. He had just received two pairs of socks that morning and two pairs the morning before. It was a mystery what he was doing with those socks – selling them? Losing them?

One night, a new guest came. He was a small fellow with a large presence. His body was tense and his movements jerky, as if he were ready to explode at any moment.

He wandered about the room. He’d sit with his elbows on his knees, head down rested on his hands.

He’d look around the room, eyes shifting. When he looked at someone it was with an intense gaze, his eyes boring into the other persons’.

In the evening he made conversation with a volunteer. “I regret having tattoos on my face,” he said. “They’ll always be there. Know why I did it?”

“No, why?” she asked.

“Because I was smaller than the other guys when I went to prison. I had to do something to look tough.”

As the hours wore into night, he talked with one of the volunteers. He was determined to make the best of his life. He had a second chance and wasn’t going to blow it. He wished he hadn’t had done the things he’d done. He’d like to do better, but he doesn’t know where to go or what to do.

The next day, Koslov explained his body language to the new volunteer. The jumpy wariness is a common characteristic of people recently released from prison, she said. When they are locked up they have to be constantly on their guard, ready to protect themselves against any attack. It takes people quite a while to lose that constant vigilance and calm down.

‘Overwhelmed’

One evening a couple in their 40’s or 50’s with very different experiences with homelessness arrived for the first time at the center. Though others assumed they were married, they had only met two days before.

The woman cheerfully said she’s been homeless for five years, and it’s a fine lifestyle – though it’s much harder to be homeless in Martinsville than in the big city where she’s from.

In that big city, some agency gives heaters for homeless people to use in their tents, and convenience stores give the homeless free refills of soda and all the leftover hotdogs every four hours, she said.

Two months ago she was invited to live in her cousin’s house in Martinsville, she said, for stability. However, the cousin’s house was full of shiftless people who came and went, stealing things and doing drugs. It was no big loss to lose that housing after her cousin was put in jail, she said.

The man she came to the shelter with said he had been living with his son in Henry County, but when his son moved to Danville the man was left behind.

“I’m overwhelmed,” he said, shaking his head as he watched the woman industriously arrange things between the dozen or so bags they had between them. “This has never happened to me before. I’m overwhelmed.”

The nightly routines

Evenings

A van picks up people who want to stay at the shelter from the Martinsville library at 6:30 p.m. to bring them to the warming center, which is in the basement of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Beechnut Lane in Druid Hills. Another van arrives at the warming center at 7:30 a.m. to drop them back off at the library. Volunteers drive their own vans, such as from Kearfott Memorial Church or The Community Fellowship.

As the guests arrive, a hot dinner awaits them. The suppers also are provided by volunteers who sign up to take a night. They may be individuals, families or churches. Suppers during the week included sloppy joes, fried chicken from Bojangles, pizzas from Domino’s, tetrazzini and vegetable soup with sandwiches.

The evenings are sociable times. Two or three people watch TV, others talk, some lay down early on their cots, and others play card games. A couple of men sit for hours doing drawings or coloring in coloring books.

Uno is a popular game. As they play the players work out which rules they’ll follow, because there are variations: whether or not the person who’s the target of a Wild Draw Four or a Draw Two lays down a card. There also are some additional techniques of “Prison Uno,” which some of the former inmates teach the others: If you have to lay down a 6, you can lay down two 3’s instead, for example; or if you are the brunt of a Draw Two, but have a Draw Two in your hand, just lay down that Draw Two and the next player has to draw four.

Tunk and Blackjack are played, but it’s only Rummy that comes second in line after Uno in popularity.

Search-a-Word books also are popular.

At 9 p.m., the evening shift of volunteers – there may be between three and six – leave, and the night shift of two or three people arrives.

At 10 p.m., a volunteer calls the police station to give the number of guests and volunteers who are there for the night. Then it’s lights out. The men stay in the main room, which has tables on one end and cots in rows on the other. The women have a smaller room down the hall.

Missing his couch

Most people arrive at the center on the van that picks them up from the library, but sometimes guests are brought by police who find them out in the cold and bring them to safety.

A big man who appeared to be in his 60s or 70s was brought in late one night by a police officer. He smelled strongly of alcohol, dirty clothes and as if he had soiled his pants.

Koslov got some clean clothes from the closet and instructed a male volunteer to have him change. However, the newcomer didn’t change clothes.

Air freshener was sprayed a few times throughout the room.

The man was invited to sit down for a meal, but as the food was being prepared he said he wasn’t hungry yet. He had filled up pretty good on wine and would be fine for a while.

The man lay down on the cot assigned to him. After midnight, he called out, “Ma’am? Is there anyplace else to sleep? I just can’t get comfortable.”

“I’m sorry,” he was told. “That’s all we have, but we have more blankets if that would help.”

“I just can’t get used to this little cot,” he said. “At home I sleep on the couch.”

By about 2 a.m. he was snoring.

The tiger pillow

The center is monitored with cameras all over and an alarm system that is turned on between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The rule is that the door is locked at 10 p.m. and no one is allowed to go out and back in, except for supervised smoke breaks at 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. There’s an exception for the gentle, shy young man who needs to get out and ride his bike sometimes.

At 9 one night he gingerly approached a volunteer and, with his head tilted downward, quietly told her that he would like to leave for a while to “go get a tiger pillow.” He smiled as he haltingly described how nice it is.

At 11 p.m., a woman asked if she could go outside to smoke. Not yet, she was told; the next smoke break would be at 1 a.m. She thanked the volunteer and returned to the women’s room.

Five minutes later there was a knock on the door. It was the biker, so rakishly handsome and stylish that he looked like he’d be carrying around a martini at a New York City art gallery rather than a pillow in a church basement in the rural South.

The door was opened for him. With a wide grin, he proudly held up a large, plush animal-print pillow.

He was holding an unlit cigarette in his other hand. Another man walked toward the door, saw the biker’s cigarette and went out to smoke, and then yet another man did the same. To be fair, a volunteer went to tell the woman that it was OK for her to smoke now, too.

Meanwhile, the pillow guy did not smoke but rather tried to get his stuff in through the doorway. He was holding his bike with his right hand and a shopping cart with long, folded cardboard and some blankets in the other.

There was plenty of room in the cart for the tiger pillow, but he had it clutched underneath his arm. He struggled to get through the doorway but his collection of things was wider than the doorway. Someone helped him with his stuff.

“I had left the cart at the gazebo, but it was weighing on my conscience,” he explained.

Then he held out the tiger pillow again for the volunteer to admire.

Ten minutes later, the smokers came back in, the door was locked and the alarm once again was set.

Wakeup calls

There seemed to be little need for alarm clocks at the warming center, as the women in some form or another fulfilled that role with their squabbles.

A couple of the regular women are quick to instigate, and a couple are calm, quiet and cheerful, though that can change in a flash if they are being yelled at.

Monday morning, an elderly woman came out yelling that someone had stolen her phone. Then a woman in her 30s came out yelling that she was tired of being accused of things she didn’t do. Eventually, the phone was found in the purse of the woman who had claimed it was stolen.

Tuesday morning, the elderly woman yelled at a woman in her 50s over the bathroom mirror. Then the elderly woman called 911 (with the phone that hadn’t been stolen after all) – which no one else realized until four police cars arrived. She complained to the police that she expected a private room but had been put in with the other women. The police explained to her that it is a warming center that was optional to stay at and she should be grateful for it.

Wednesday morning when the bus arrived one woman did not get on it. A search revealed her to be in the bathroom with her makeup all spread out. Koslov told her that it was time to go, immediately. She yelled at Koslov. Koslov told her to leave. Her boyfriend yelled through the bathroom doorway at Koslov to speak respectfully to his woman. Koslov told him to behave or he would not be allowed back. He was polite and deferential the rest of the week, but his girlfriend did not return.

Thursday’s yelling was just some standard stuff about lights, the bathroom and snoring.

In the wee hours of Friday morning the toilet off the women’s room overflowed. The floor was mopped and a volunteer left the mop bucket in front of the toilet as a signal that the bathroom should not be used. Around 6 a.m. the woman in her 70s came into the main room yelling that another woman was telling her not to use the bathroom. A volunteer explained the situation to her. Then another woman came in yelling that she was told not to use that bathroom, and ain’t nobody going to tell her what to do.

Saturday morning a big bruiser of a woman in her 20s or 30s unleashed a torrent of curses about the light being turned on and disturbing her. She was gonna kick somebody’s ass – until Koslov told her to knock it off.

Sunday morning was peaceful. An experienced volunteer theorized that that might have been because the women’s excitement had happened the night before.

One woman said Saturday night that before she came to the center someone had hit her over the head with a heavy metal object, and her head was hurting and she needed medical attention. The ambulance was called, and officers in two police cars also arrived. The woman was carried by ambulance to the hospital.

Three hours later, after the center had closed for the night, there was a knock on the door. It was that woman. She said she didn’t feel like waiting for her turn in the hospital waiting room, so she was back.

Mornings

While the women start their mornings in such dramatic fashion, the men get up silently and peacefully. Coffee is started around 6 p.m., and a few men get up and sit quietly at the tables. They whisper companionably.

Koslov usually returns around 6 a.m. and starts putting out some food. At 7 a.m., the lights are turned on, and the partition between the kitchen and main room is lifted. It’s officially breakfast time.

The serving table has six or seven varieties of cereal, plus instant oatmeal and assorted other foods as available. A volunteer stands on the other side of the counter, in the kitchen, to hand out frozen sausage biscuits and chicken biscuits. The guests heat their biscuits in the microwave.

The food table also holds three baskets of foods people can take with them to have during the day: breakfast bars, ramen noodles, instant oatmeal, food in cans with pop tops.

One of the regulars gets picked up around 6 a.m. for work. Those with their own transportation are the next to leave: A couple of the regulars have vehicles, and two or three of the men have bicycles.

The rest board a van or bus driven by assorted volunteers, including churches, at 7:30 a.m.

They are dropped off back uptown, where they begin yet another day trying to keep warm, and finding places they can go.

