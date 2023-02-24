The Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy (BRFEA) in Henry County was one of 10 recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards announced by the governor’s office on Wednesday.

The BRFEA is a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties and was formed to meet the immediate need for vacancies within the fire and EMS service in the Blue Ridge area. The academy has proven to be a success, using regional collaboration and training opportunities that produce qualified employees each year, the release stated.

Acknowledging career academies is familiar; but BRFEA is the first know to have been formed in a rural region, utilizing existing resources while not taking away from the existing training available for volunteer responders. The partnerships created between jurisdictions have also opened the door for future collaboration to better serve citizens in the region, the release stated.

“I am proud to honor these remarkable fire service professionals,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the release. “We celebrate and thank these first responders and support staff for their extraordinary contributions to the Commonwealth.”

The announcement of the Governor’s Fire Service Awards were made at the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach that began on Monday and continues through Saturday.

“With an increasing demand for service coupled with staffing shortages in both volunteer and career departments, it is important that we recognize these men and women who have a heart for service and routinely display acts of bravery while risking their own lives to save others,” said Virginia Department of Fire Programs Executive Director Brad Creasy in the release. “In collaboration with Governor Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier, we are proud to recognize these courageous men and women.”

Recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Fire Service Awards:

Virginia fire chief of the year: Matt Tobia, Harrisonburg Fire Department; Barry Lotts, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department.

Virginia firefighter of the year: Meaghan Gruber, Loudoun County Fire-Rescue; James Parker, Bedford Fire Department.

Excellence in Virginia fire services: Ryan McGill, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Excellence in Virginia community risk reduction: Jessica Xenakis, Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Excellence in Virginia fire service training: Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy.

Civilian excellence in Virginia fire service support: Barbara Morrison, Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Private sector excellence in Virginia fire service support: Steve Weissman, Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

Outstanding fire department response: Prince William County Department of Fire Rescue, Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department, Occoquan Woodbridge Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.