Accessible testing sites and at-home tests still available

Now Americans are entitled to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests for free, and new programs will make it easier for people who test positive for the disease to get treatment.

The news of the additional free tests and easier treatment come when the area's risk level has been officially rated "low" for two weeks now, according to information from the Virginia Department of Health's West Piedmont Health District's Perspectives Blog.

Treatments

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced two new programs, Test to Treat and Long Term Care (LTC) Partnership Program, to increase patient access to COVID oral antivirals.

The Test to Treat program will partner certain Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership (FRPP) pharmacies, such as CVS Minute Clinic, with clinics located inside their facilities, and let them order oral antivirals from the federal government. This will make it easier for patients because the FRPP pharmacy locations will assess and diagnose the patient, prescribe treatment and also give patients their treatment in a single location, the blog states.

According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Test to Treat locations in the Martinsville area include the Walgreens at 103 Commonwealth Blvd., the CVSes at 162 E. Church St., 2725 Greensboro Road and 3001 Virginia Ave. and at the Walmart Pharmacy at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. More locations can be found using your location at https://covid-19-test-to-treat-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/.

The LTC Partnership program lets longer term care pharmacies that are participating in FRPP to have access to order Paxlovid and Monulpiravir (antiviral pills used again COVID-19) through the federal government.

More free tests

Four free tests per household from the federal government could be ordered starting Jan. 19. Now a second free batch of four tests is being offered per household, according to the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD).

The free at-home tests can be ordered online at www.covid.gov/tests or by calling 1-800-232-0233 or 1-888-720-7489.

Free at-home COVID tests have been distributed through churches across the region.

At-home tests are also available at local retailers and pharmacies for purchase, and health insurance through an employer or Marketplace should reimburse purchases of up to eight at-home tests each month for each person on the plan, the WPHD states in its April 18 Perspectives newsletter.

Martinsville local testing sites include: Many local pharmacies, Paths Community Medical Center-Martinsville, Paths Community Pharmacy and Ridgeway Family Health; to search for site near you visit hhs.gov.

Variants

The new coronavirus omicron subvariant XE has seen some new developments. The variant has been detected in and U.S. and Europe, with reports of over 1,000 cases in Europe, and is highly transmissible according to the WPHD.

However, the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) director Michael T. Osterholm said that it is still too soon to tell how far the new subvariant might spread or how sick it will make people who get infected with it.

This month, two other omnicron subvariants, named BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, have made up 90 percent of new cases in the central part of the state of New York, according to the Washington Post.

Boosters for kids

The Newsletter also reports that a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will increase immune defenses in school-aged children.

If eligible children and teenagers get vaccinated against COVID-19, it can help keep them from getting sick in school, daycare, sports, play-dates and other group activities. It can also help prevent them from getting “really sick if they do get COVID-19,” the newsletter states.

The newsletter added that it is hard to tell in advance how children or teenagers will be affected by COVID, but the CDC says that individuals with underlying medical conditions and/or people with weakened immune systems are more likely to see more severe symptoms from COVID.

However, individuals without underlying conditions can still experience severe illness. The CDC reported that around half of children younger than 18 years of age who were hospitalized because of COVID did not have underlying conditions.

Over the past 13 weeks ending on April 15, the current COVID-19 data in the area is as follows: Martinsville, 435 cases and 11 deaths; Henry County, 2,443 cases and 36 deaths; Patrick County, 672 cases and 13 deaths and Franklin County, 1,841 cases and 40 deaths.

