Adcock sworn in to North Carolina Senate

Martinsville Native Gale Brown Adcock was sworn in to the North Carolina Senate on Jan. 4.

Adcock is a 1972 graduate of Martinsville High School, has a nursing diploma from Virginia Baptist Hospital, a bachelor's degree in nursing from East Carolina University and a master's degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She is a family nurse practitioner and was the chief health officer for SAS, a global software company, from 1994 to 2020.

Adcock was past president of the North Carolina Nurses Association, past chair of the North Carolina Council of Nurse Practitioners, past chair of the North Carolina Center for Nursing and formerly spent two terms as a member of the North Carolina Board of Nursing.

She is a fellow of both the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Nursing.

Adcock served on town council in Cary, North Carolina, from 2007 to 2014, including three years as mayor pro-term; in the North Carolina House from 2014 to 2022 and is the first nurse to be elected to the North Carolina Senate.

She is the daughter of Peggy Brown Branscome of Axton and the late Clifford Brown and the granddaughter of the late Walter and Gracie Brown of Figsboro. She and her family live in Cary, North Carolina.