Add vaccine hesitancy to list of emerging worries on COVID-19 pandemic

Some localities had to expand eligibility because it became increasingly difficult to fill appointments for those who already fell under the first phase of vaccinations.

On the encouraging side, 1 in 3 Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 1 in 5 state residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they've received two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson version.

But, with those numbers, there are about 25% of residents 70 and older who have not received a first dose. This comes despite being eligible since January. Vaccinations among this age group have slowed in recent weeks, with barriers to access and hesitancy blamed, UVa reported.

A dose of help

To help, the state is growing its community vaccination clinics and mobile operations to make it easier for someone to find access.

"However, vaccine hesitancy is also an important factor," UVa researchers wrote. "While surveys indicate that the greater majority of Americans, including Virginians, want to receive a vaccine, a sizeable minority are reluctant to do so."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}