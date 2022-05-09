AEDs installed at Smith River Sports Complex and Jack Dalton Park

The Smith River Sports Complex and the Jack Dalton Park are now equipped with automated external debribrillators (AED) and this means if someone experiences a cardiac arrest at either facility, immediate treatment is available.

The two recreational facilities in Henry County are now equipped with AEDs thanks to the Compress & Shock Foundation, Eastman Chemical Company and Triangle Electric Corporation.

If someone experiences a cardiac arrest at either of these two sites, bystanders now will be able to use an AED onsite and hopefully save their life.

Dr. Karen Perkins, vice director of the Compress & Shock Foundation, said the chances of survival from a cardiac arrest jumps from 10 percent to 70 percent if an AED is placed within three minutes, underscoring the importance of accessibility.

"More AEDs in the community and more people that know CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) equals more lives saved and more people getting back to their family and friends," Perkins said.

The Compress & Shock Foundation is a physician-led non-profit based out of Roanoke and provides free CPR and AED training.

An AED can detect lethal heart rhythms and deliver a controlled amount of electricity that will stop the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

AEDs are designed to be simple to use, and their use is taught in many first aid, certified first responder, and basic life support level CPR classes.

Perkins said interest in an AED installation project for Henry County began at the request of Lucas Hager, an employee of Eastman.

"He was a young man who had a cardiac arrest at the age of 16 and was successfully resuscitated," Perkins said. "He later became a spokesperson for our foundation. He was kind enough to reach out to his employer and stress the importance of having early access to AEDs in the community. Eastman has been kind enough to donate two AEDs to the public."

The portable version of the defibrillator was invented in the mid-1960s by Frank Pantridge in Belfast, Northern Ireland and the first automatic, public use, defibrillator was produced in the late-1970s.

AED's have been used in ambulances in the area for years.

The cost to install a single outdoor AED is approximately $2,000.

"This is exciting for Eastman because one of our core values is safety and health," said Karen Burgess, operations manager for Eastman. "This is a way we can demonstrate that and partner with the community to have a positive impact. It is good for us because we are able to promote the good health and safety that we communicate inside Eastman out into the community."

