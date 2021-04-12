AEP set to restart a plan to upgrade 15 miles of transmission line in Henry County

Once construction begins on the upgrade, crews plan to rebuild the power line using steel, H-frame poles and single poles, depending on the location.

The height of the new poles will be about 90 feet and will require a right of way width of about 100 feet, which is wider in many places than the existing rights of way, but the possibility that AEP would acquire additional land or rights of way should be limited.

“Only if we change that route in any way, because of something, and generally speaking if that occurs, it would occur from a property owner, perhaps, that would want some change for other reasons or if there was an environmental need to do it," John Shepelwich, corporate communications manager for AEP, said after the project first was announced.

“When we have these proposed routes our property people, our land people, our survey people, the topographical people, all do their homework, So, they know the land pretty well. They know what it’s going to take for us to do this.”

Landowners in the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback, an AEP release stated.