AEP set to restart a plan to upgrade 15 miles of transmission line in Henry County

Appalachian Power is tooling up plans to restart a project in Henry County involving approximately 15 miles of upgraded transmission lines from its substation on Appalachian Drive in Fieldale to it’s Ridgeway Substation on Old Mill Road near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
The company announced its intentions in October 2019, before the pandemic began with construction set to begin this year, but by March, 2020 COVID-19 arrived in the region, and like so many projects, the upgrade was put on hold.
Hundreds of property owners could be affected by the upgrade, and the required informational meetings and public input sessions had to be canceled as the COVID-19 virus spread and state protocols were put into place to limit or even prohibit such meetings.
In order to comply with CDC recommendations, Appalachian has constructed a detailed virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Fieldale-Ridgway to allow interested parties to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team.
“Gathering input form the community plays a vital role in finalizing plans to rebuild the transmission line, “ said George Porter, Appalachian Power's spokesperson. “The virtual open house allows us to gather input from the community, while keeping our employees and customers safe.”
The new timeline released last month has company representatives filing an application this fall with the Virginia State Corporation Commission seeking approval for the project.
If the project receives approval, construction would begin in the fall of 2023 and is expected to be finished by the summer of 2025.
The primary purpose of the Fieldale-Ridgeway Transmission Line Rebuild Project is to replace deteriorating 1940s wooden poles with steel poles. The upgrades replace equipment that resulted in multiple service interruptions for customers south of Fieldale down to and just east of Ridgeway, toward Sandy Level.
“The outages have largely affected customers served by the Sheffield and Ridgeway substations in Henry County,” Porter said. “We expect these upgrades to strengthen the electric system and reduce the likelihood of power outages.”
Just two months ago, an ice storm hit the region and knocked out power to thousands of businesses and residents in Henry County and, for about seven hours, the entire city of Martinsville went dark.
Although Martinsville has its own power service, its electricity is delivered by Appalachian Power, and a primary AEP feedline went out at the Martinsville substation on Watt Street.
New pole style
Once construction begins on the upgrade, crews plan to rebuild the power line using steel, H-frame poles and single poles, depending on the location.
The height of the new poles will be about 90 feet and will require a right of way width of about 100 feet, which is wider in many places than the existing rights of way, but the possibility that AEP would acquire additional land or rights of way should be limited.
“Only if we change that route in any way, because of something, and generally speaking if that occurs, it would occur from a property owner, perhaps, that would want some change for other reasons or if there was an environmental need to do it," John Shepelwich, corporate communications manager for AEP, said after the project first was announced.
“When we have these proposed routes our property people, our land people, our survey people, the topographical people, all do their homework, So, they know the land pretty well. They know what it’s going to take for us to do this.”
Landowners in the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback, an AEP release stated.
“We’re not trying to obtain additional right of way,” Shepelwich said. “We want to use the existing right of way.
“There could be additional access needs to the right of way. How do the trucks with tower and construction equipment get to a site? Generally, that’s through the existing right of way.”
A tall project
As outages continued to grow and deteriorating wooden poles were often determined to be the source of the problem, the company announced a new initiative in the summer of 2016 that it planned to inspect all utility poles and develop a comprehensive plan to address the replacement of poles in poor condition.
Appalachian has not released an estimated cost in Henry County, but the company says a similar project in Lynchburg to upgrade a 6-mile route, 40% as long as the Henry County upgrade, cost more than $20 million.
Appalachian Power is the only electric utility for Henry County and a primary distributor for Martinsville. It has more thanaa million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.
