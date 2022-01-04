AEP still assessing power outages

A heavy snow coupled with high winds caused widespread power outages throughout the region on Monday, and on Tuesday utility crews were still assessing the damage.

Tuesday morning Appalachian Power (AEP) had reduced the number of outages in Henry County from over 4,000 to 1,509. Franklin County still had 2,306 customers without power, and Patrick County had 92 outages remaining, according to the utility company.

The City of Martinsville, which provides electric service in the city, also experienced outages.

"There were widespread power outages throughout most areas of the city," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "It appears that most of the area outages have been restored, but there could be individual customer problems that might take several days to clear up."

In the county, 219 AEP customers in the Chatmoss area were still without power Tuesday morning, 119 along Stoney Mountain Road from Morning Star Holy Church south, 28 on Elijah Circle off of Chatham Road, 27 near Old Leakesville Road in Ridgeway, 16 along Chestnut Knob Road and 13 on Soapstone Road just south of Pace Airport.

Appalachian Power said they hoped to have most of the power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, but some areas were still being assessed Tuesday morning.

"Downed trees and black ice are the major issues for much of Virginia this morning," wrote Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Director Corinne Geller. "For these reasons, Virginians are still discouraged from traveling until later today [Tuesday] for their safety and to help expedite the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways."

Geller said the VSP responded to 988 reports of disabled or stuck vehicles and 1,002 traffic crashes on Monday.

"The majority of the crashes continue to involve only damage to vehicles," wrote Geller. "There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the storm."

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said that crews would continue to clear roads as necessary, and due to downed trees caused by the heavy snow, "clearing and debris clean-up will be a multi-day effort."

As of Tuesday morning, VDOT's 511 online traffic information system indicated there were no weather-related road closings or traffic rerouting in Henry County.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg said that high pressure on Tuesday would push offshore overnight and be replaced by a dry front on Wednesday.

A wave of low pressure will return on Thursday, creating our next opportunity for wintry precipitation, but don't get the sleds out just yet. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of less than half an inch of snow Thursday night.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

